Contrived scientific controversies can be deadly

Political turmoil about our ongoing pandemic lays bare a persistent problem within the U.S. populace: We are susceptible to contrived scientific controversies. This problem is neither new nor unique to the United States, but it is deadly and getting worse.

The New York Times reported recently that Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson assembled for congressional testimony a group of doctors who reject the scientific consensus about several coronavirus protocols. One is a vaccine skeptic who advocates the use of hydroxychloroquine in the treatment of COVID-19. Another urges the use of a drug the NIH restricts to clinical trials. And another proclaims as “settled science” that masks, social distancing, and self-isolation do not curtail spread of the virus.

Johnson’s invitation to these doctors is one example of how scientific controversies are created in the public mind. He provided a forum for the doctors to propagate unsubstantiated scientific claims and to build suspicion about established science.

The creation of controversy

Leah Ceccarelli, a professor of communication at the University of Washington, has examined numerous examples of “manufactured scientific controversy.” She notes that one strategy used to encourage belief in a scientific controversy is to cultivate uncertainty about a specific finding. Most science contains a measure of ambiguity, and in many cases some individual scientists disagree with the scientific consensus. That provides opportunity for political actors to sow doubt about conclusions that enjoy near universal agreement within the scientific community.

One way this occurs is through appeal to the belief that two sides exist in every debate and that those sides merit equal representation. This is often coupled with the claim that one side is unfairly suppressed.

The political operative Frank Luntz, for example, helped Republicans create skepticism about climate change by urging them to “recruit experts who are sympathetic to your view.” So we witnessed congressional hearings that featured two or three scientists on each side of the issue, thus creating the sense that the scientific community was divided equally about climate change when in fact that community was in near universal agreement.

Johnson’s hearing featured the same strategy. “There’s a blackout on good information,” Johnson said, “so people are being denied information to make intelligent choices.” And Johnson conveyed to the Times his belief that the scientific establishment has ignored, sabotaged, and “censored” data about alternative treatments and protocols. His effort was to give voice to these supposedly silenced minority viewpoints.

This strategy often works, because the value of fair play in the marketplace of ideas is central to American culture. To counter the strategy seems a violation of that basic value. When defenders of the scientific consensus, both Democrats and Republicans, decided not to participate in the hearing because they did not want to legitimate “theories that are at odds with the broader scientific community,” they appeared to quash a fair debate. And when they worked with health experts to insert into the Congressional Record a statement that dismisses the doctors’ views, they appeared to suppress unfairly those who disagree with them.

The result is the creation of uncertainty about widely held findings. The doctors in this case did not need to prove anything. Uncertainty is all it takes to manufacture a controversy in the public domain that exists nowhere in the scientific community.

The status of science

Scientific findings are reliable because the community of scientists, the entrance to which requires a lengthy apprenticeship and demonstrated expertise, has agreed upon a specific, rigorous, and logical set of criteria for the evaluation of scientific claims. Science does not produce absolute and unchanging truths. History sports numerous examples of scientific knowledge that has been modified or overturned by later work. But science produces knowledge that is more reliable than other types of knowledge because it is subject to the rigors of evaluation based upon criteria about which scientists are in universal agreement.

We can recognize that scientists disagree with each other, that individual scientists have interests, that scientific truths are not immutable, but none of this should lead to the conclusion that scientific claims admit degrees of uncertainty comparable to political or theological or artistic claims. A scientific theory is not a hunch or a guess or an unverified conjecture. It is a well-supported explanation of how the natural world works that the scientific community embraces with a high degree of confidence; so high that the explanation would be modified or abandoned based only on compelling evidence verified by replication.

To find one or two or a handful of rogue scientists who question a scientific consensus means nothing. Because that does not constitute a challenge to the criterion that matters: agreement among the legion of experts who make up the scientific community.

To be clear: The doctors Johnson invited to his hearing (or any scientists who question established theories) are not rogue scientists because of their hypotheses about scientific issues. They are rogue scientists because when their work does not stand up to the scrutiny of the scientific community, they take their hypotheses to the court of public opinion. And the unfortunate result is that manufactured controversies lead us to embrace ideas that do not pass scientific muster, and that are at best misinformed and at worst fatal.

Jeffery L. Bineham is a professor of rhetoric in the Department of Communication Studies at St. Cloud State University.

