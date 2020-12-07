Sure, the pandemic and U.S. politics are huge stories. But the rest of the world hasn’t exactly been sitting still.

This is a challenging time to be a news junkie. On one hand, what could be more important than the pandemic and our domestic politics, the two stories that have dominated the year? On the other hand, it has been relentless, exhausting — and limiting. There’s a big world out there that hasn’t exactly been sitting still and waiting for us Americans.

We have a glimmer of hope now that, after some very tough months ahead, the pandemic can be brought under control. Our domestic politics are about to take on a different shape, as well. So perhaps it’s time to turn some attention back to global developments that will confront the Biden administration and influence our future.

A few of them, like relations with Iran, are obvious. Others, like trade, are less riveting. But trade is the lifeblood of a global economy hit hard by the pandemic, and it ends up affecting all of us.

The United Kingdom still is finding its way out of the European Union, a final step of Brexit four years in the making. While this may seem a European concern, not ours, it actually does affect our international security and economic interests. The UK was “our” voice in the EU. More free-market oriented than France or Germany, say, its size gave heft to smaller countries like The Netherlands and Denmark that share some of our views on rules and trade.

The departure of the UK means a sharp reduction in the influence of that group within the European Union. And that means on issues like data protection, and the ‘tech tax’ promoted by France and Italy, we have fewer friends explaining our opposing positions, further complicating already fraught discussions.

London’s withdrawal from the EU also puts up for grabs the future of the United (emphasis added) Kingdom itself. Scotland wants a redo of its independence referendum, which if successful would surely mean Scotland joining the EU – it voted 60-40 against Brexit. Of greater immediate U.S. concern, Ireland’s future also comes into question. While only some Irish Americans may remember this, mediation by retired Sen. George Mitchell nursed the Good Friday Agreement of 1998 into being. That accord ended decades of terrorism and military occupation in Northern Ireland by, in large part minimizing border formalities between the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom – which specifically meant Northern Ireland, of course. Brexit jeopardizes this, obviously, since now Northern Ireland won’t be in the EU, and the very active trade and human movement between the Republic and Northern Ireland will be complicated at best, seriously impeded at worst. Remember that the Real IRA, a splinter of the main Irish Republican Army, remains underground, armed, and unhappy with the Agreement itself. A return to violence is possible.

It’s one thing to not want London to mess up one of our finest diplomatic achievements of the past quarter century. But there is a trade aspect to this, too. London needs new agreements with all its trading partners, having relied on EU agreements since 1973. But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said there will be no separate trade pact with the UK if anything undermines the Good Friday Agreement. Irish American President-elect Joe Biden has made essentially the same point. Since Prime Minister Boris Johnson has roughly the same predictability as Donald Trump, and is trying to push through a law undermining his own earlier commitment to honor the ‘soft’ Irish border – who knows what will happen?

Suffice it to say No. 10 Downing Street has plenty to worry about at home. So overall, it has little time to reinforce U.S. interests in our trans-Atlantic dealings. Life to our east becomes harder to manage. One example is Nordstream 2, the new 750-mile natural gas pipeline from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea, which the United States adamantly opposes. We are sanctioning European companies helping to build it, but we’ll have less influence without the UK to help. It even affects our China policy: Germany has more at stake in its China trade than the UK or US, and will have a stronger hand in the EU’s China policy without the UK.

Meanwhile, 15 Asian countries have just formed the largest trading bloc in history, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP). Contrary to some headlines, this is not a China-led agreement. It was proposed by 10 nations of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in 2011 to broaden intra-Asian trade, and brings in Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and China as well. It shows off ASEAN’s increasing institutional competence and clout – but it will benefit the giant among them, China, as well. The Partnership’s reach is modest, but it will help the region address supply chain issues and economic integration.

This pact partially overlaps the CPTPP, the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership – which used to be the TPP when the U.S. helped to negotiate it. We withdrew in 2017. So the U.S. now must operate outside of two important trading networks, neither of which includes the sort of intellectual property and regulatory management systems we had negotiated into the original TPP. While we can ask to join one or both organizations, neither is likely to accept our additions. We aren’t going to be left without trading partners, certainly, but neither will we have the benefits and influence we could have had.

The world is a busy place, whether we pay attention or not. But paying attention will help us manage our own future. It’s time to broaden our news coverage, and our personal look at the world.

Bill Davnie is a retired Foreign Service Officer, who returned to Minnesota after a 27-year career in which he served in posts across Europe and Asia.

