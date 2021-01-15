Medical students keeping COVID at bay, even in a congregate-living setting

At 6 p.m. on a recent Monday our house gathered in the dining room. Seventeen first- and second-year medical students lined up by a dinner spread made by one of our members, as is usual on a normal weeknight. The conversations were energetic, students excited to catch up after a day absorbed in medical minutia. As each member grabbed a plate of food some retreated to their rooms, whether socially distancing or because of a recent exposure. As the commotion settled, and the distanced members logged in via conference call, we jumped into the most pressing topic: COVID-19.

Unfortunately, this has become a too-familiar discourse in our house, as in many. When each of us signed onto communal living in a medical student fraternity, we hoped to develop community during the most academically rigorous time of our lives. Most of the men and women — having taken one, two, or more years off before entering school — felt that a house of support could get us back into the groove of academia. We were naïve to the daily obstacles the pandemic would place on our living situation.

Creating guidelines

At the beginning of the academic year our house spent an evening setting expectations. A collective social contract defines the limits we impose, now written on a large write board in our living room labeled quarin-team.

While most communal living has left COVID guidelines to an individual’s discretion, we wanted to set a different precedent. As future doctors, we understand the importance of collective responsibility in preventing the propagation of this virus. We are informed on the ever-growing studies pertaining to susceptibility, spread, and infectivity of COVID-19. We were determined to make this work.

As summer crept into fall and the daily cases continued to climb, our house would re-evaluate the status quo. Over hot dishes, crock pot dinners, and taco Tuesdays we would discuss the recent literature and the resulting revisions to our rules. Greater incidence of spreading indoors? Don’t see friends inside. High risk activities? Avoid restaurants, gyms, and of course, bars. Above all else, wear a mask outside the house.

Unfortunately, as cases rose this meant greater restrictions. Family homes, partners’ places, friends, and academic study spaces were, one by one, taken off the table or limited to strict mask and social distance guidelines. This unsurprisingly caused growing pains, as many had to adjust their standard of living. Nonetheless, we all obliged, knowing our health was in part a result of the immense sacrifices of our dear roommates. And because of those sacrifices we could have community, and a semblance of normalcy, in our cozy sanctuary.

A difficult decision

During this particular meal, our house made a difficult decision, one I had hoped we wouldn’t need to make. COVID had stripped us of any social autonomy outside our house, but because of these restrictions, our abode was “safe.” A bastion of comfort in an unstable world. Yet, as cases skyrocketed leading into the holidays it became clear: The risk of 17 people navigating a COVID world was a risk we could no longer take. We opted to social distance and mask within the house.

To be clear, I wouldn’t advise communal living with the current state of the world. It took a unique composition of empathetic medically informed men and women in order to make this feasible. It is a testament to my 16 roommates, and now dear friends, that to date we have had no COVID cases.

With that being said, our house highlights an important notion. A collective effort for the greater good is obtainable. While the asks of a large government on the many are unreasonable to some, the asks between loved ones can hold weight. As we “near the home stretch” and more Minnesotans begin the vaccination process, consider a discussion with those you love. Make a plan for the coming months, and bear in mind the collective choices you make to protect the health and safety of your pod, as I have mine.

Christopher Johns is a second-year medical student and president of the co-ed medical fraternity Phi Chi, at University of Minnesota – Twin Cities.

