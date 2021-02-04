375 million reasons to prepare for post-pandemic housing

As life after the COVID-19 pandemic seems to be a real possibility, forward-thinking leaders and proactive states will return to solving problems that had previously beset their communities. Minnesota leaders recognize that housing opportunities are vital for our future prosperity. Our state had a housing challenge before COVID-19, and we will have one afterwards since there is a lack of supply of affordable housing. One thing the pandemic has not changed.

So, what steps can we take to provide stable affordable housing?

The Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, included $25 billion for rental assistance. This week, the Treasury announced that Minnesota’s allocation would be $375,152,158.50. This is generous and consequential support for Minnesota’s rental housing market. In fact, when you consider that we struggled to spend $100 million of housing assistance on rents and mortgages in 2020, what should we do with this funding to best position the rental housing market after the pandemic?

The immediate step is to bring accountability and resources to the market using these federal funds. Gov. Tim Walz should lift the state eviction moratorium, EO 20-79. There will still be a federal moratorium protecting those impacted by COVID-19 from being evicted for nonpayment, and the Biden administration is likely to extend it.

For Minnesota renters struggling to pay, we have 375 million ways to help them through 2021, which means that Walz’s eviction moratorium is only protecting bad neighbors who cannot be held accountable since his order prevents a property manager from terminating a lease. There are 375 million reasons why there will not be an “eviction wave.” The MN Multi Housing Association has pressed policymakers to put in place an “off-ramp” from the eviction moratorium so that we can return in an orderly manner to some normalcy in the market. There are now 375 million reasons to do so.

Minnesota’s renters and economy have shown incredible resilience during the pandemic. Consistently 95% have paid their rent by the end of the month. Average outstanding balances have grown but only incrementally. Therefore, it seems highly unlikely that we will spend all $375 million. Even with generous rental assistance, we will still have a significant housing challenge after COVID-19.

The next step must be leveraging the moment that we find ourselves in to chart a better course for the future. This means using the window of opportunity, with increased vacancy creating some temporary relief in the rental housing market to focus, not on ‘band-aid’ solutions, but on long-term structural change in housing production. We need to build more and build more cost effectively.

As the pandemic wanes, this needs the full attention of policymakers and the industry. The benefits to Minnesota will be real and substantial. Building more housing infrastructure grows the economy, provides homes for a future workforce, and creates the stability of a place to call home. There are more than 375 million opportunities to do so.

Cecil Smith is the president and CEO of MN Multi-Housing.

