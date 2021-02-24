If we can, we will: A message of hope for high schools preparing to reopen

Close to a year ago, life as we previously knew it changed overnight as the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States. As cases arrived and spread across Minnesota, many of our daily routines came to a screeching halt as difficult choices were made in our communities over whether to continue functioning as “normal.”

As a private Catholic high school based in Victoria, determining what our “normal” should look like was the immediate question. We understood the seriousness of COVID-19, and saw the pain and risk experienced by many as a result. We also knew that to continue in-person learning as safely and effectively as before, we would need to do so with the full support of our teachers, staff, students and their families.

High school is possibly the most formative time in a person’s life. They are extremely valuable years that you can never get back. As an academic community that places a high value on in-person learning and experiences, our question when navigating what our new normal should look like was this: Can we accomplish both? Is it possible to balance the seriousness of the pandemic, to go above and beyond in keeping our students safe, while simultaneously ensuring they could continue their education in-person and uninterrupted?

Resumed in-person learning in fall 2020

The simple answer: Yes, it is possible. The longer answer: Yes, but only if we work meticulously to ensure no stone went unturned in carefully transitioning our spaces and protocols from a pre-pandemic world to our current reality. And so, with feedback from our families, staff and community in mind and operating in line with our school mantra – if we can, we will – we committed to resuming safe, in-person schooling for the 2020-2021 academic school year.

After we made the decision last June, our unflinching staff, teachers and school leaders worked tirelessly over the summer to thoughtfully transform Holy Family into a COVID-safe campus that complies with new guidance, invest in new technology and safety measures, and restructure class schedules and building traffic flow. We welcomed our students back with cautious optimism on Aug. 31 and have remained open ever since.

I offer our experience for consideration not to boast or paint Holy Family as a superior institution with all the answers – we are very aware that each school has its own unique set of circumstances and challenges to consider. Rather, I offer our school’s experience as a source of comfort or hope for high schools across the state as they begin to reopen their doors and determine how to keep students and educators safe.

Best practices and learnings

Here is a list of best practices and learnings I’m taking away from this school year:

Take COVID protocols seriously and go to great lengths to follow best practices.

Put student safety and experience at the center of everything you do.

Be transparent with your community. Communicate early and clearly.

Your faculty are your frontline workers. Go the extra mile to listen and respond to their needs, provide space for feedback and ideas, and show your appreciation.

Cultivate a spirit of teamwork.

Encourage a culture of problem solving and thinking outside the box.

Surround yourself with employees who embrace your philosophy – and empower and trust them to do their jobs.

Remain vigilant. It is easy to become lulled into a false sense of security. Remind and recommit to the safety measures which keep your students on campus.

In the spirit of transparency, the past nine months have been tiring, filled with unknowns and ups and downs. But the constant silver lining has been discovering that it is possible to take the COVID-19 pandemic seriously while safely operating in-person. We do it because we refuse to give up on our students and the end result has been rewarding.

So, the new question: Knowing what we do now, would we make the same decision we were faced with in June 2020? The answer: In a heartbeat. After all – if we can, we will.

Michael Brennan is the president of Holy Family Catholic High School in Victoria, Minnesota.

