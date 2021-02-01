Small Minnesota care homes facing excessive fees and unnecessary rules

In the last year of his life, my husband, Alex, needed to be moved from home to a full-time care facility. We had struggled to accommodate him in thousands of different ways over his long decline, but it became clear that we had run out of ways to manage his symptoms and behavior without constant help and supervision.

It is an incredibly painful and difficult decision to move someone who has been the center of your life for more than 30 years to a “home” that in no way resembles your actual home. All of us who are in this position agonize over how to choose a place for our loved ones in these circumstances. Alex was utterly incapable of making this decision for himself – and this is often the case when dealing with advanced neurological diseases like frontotemporal degeneration (FTD), Lewy body dementia, and Alzheimer’s.

The home where my husband spent the last year of his life, Breck Home, is a small residential care home for six residents located in Bloomington. It is an excellent alternative to placement for people with terminal neurological and cognitive diseases. The small staff-to-resident ratio (typically 3:1) and the fact that this home was a real home in every sense of the word, made it an excellent choice for Alex.

The behavioral symptoms that accompany end-stage FTD make large facilities (where the staff to patient ratio is more like 12:1, and staff turnover is endemic) a less desirable solution for many families like ours. The quality of care, the personal touch, the consistency of staff, and the direct oversight of the home’s owner (an RN with a Master’s degree in geriatric nursing), on-premise health care meant that Alex got to know everyone who cared for him, and that met all of his unique needs. His last year was as good as it could possibly be. He died in his own room, with all of us around him and the support of a staff who knew him and loved him as if he were their own family member.

Given all of the focus on nursing homes and care facilities we have seen recently, and the public interest in providing safety and care to their loved ones in the recent public health emergency, I am surprised to learn that recent legislative licensing changes will endanger the future of some of the very best care alternatives, and potentially shut them down completely. The only option for these small care homes will be to be licensed as Assisted Living facilities, like large facilities who at times care for at times 200 residents.

Breck belongs to the Residential Care Providers Network (RCPN), a professional organization that focuses on expanding options for families like ours, and providing the best possible care in a safe, loving, and comfortable house.

RCPN Homes are found throughout the state of Minnesota – not just in the metro area, but in outstate areas where it can be hard to find placements for family members. They are no more expensive than other solutions, have an outstanding track record of managing health care dollars efficiently and effectively for their patients, provide outstanding patient and family outcomes, and serve everyone – including families with limited financial needs, including Medical Assistance. Receiving payments from sources such as Medical Assistance places a huge financial burden back to the care home, being that the payment is much less than for those paying privately, and the receipt of such payment usually comes months after the homes bill these agencies, so that they are forever in arrears financially.

To belong to the RCPN group, all members must be licensed by the Minnesota Department of Health as Comprehensive Home Care Providers and be able to sell their homes as single-family homes. Comprehensive Home Care Provider is also the same license held by all large, assisted living facilities.

However, due to legislative changes and supposed increases in inspections by MDH to facilities, licensing fees since 2017 have been on the rise. For example, for a small home of six residents, until 2017 they were paying $155 per year for licensure, and by next year this will rise to over $4,000 per year. An even greater burden is regulatory changes that impose upgrades, structural and record keeping requirements that make sense for large multistory buildings with dozens or hundreds of residents but not for single family homes with six residents.

The homes that will be hit the hardest by this will be those that provide elderly waiver (Medical Assistance) services to people who cannot afford paying the out-of-pocket costs of this care. It will literally drive them out of business. At a time when the state of Minnesota faces a tsunami of people who will be looking for this care, I cannot think of a single good reason to decrease the options for families looking for care.

And as someone who has managed to pay for her husband’s care by cashing in his life’s savings, I can honestly say that Breck will not be a viable option for families like ours if the financial burdens have to be passed on to us.

In my opinion, this is an excellent example of what happens when a government agency with best of intentions (patient care and quality) tries to craft a “one size fits all” solution. They are simply trying to solve a problem that does not exist for RCPN member homes.

If legislators and policy specialists are seriously concerned about providing the best possible solutions for us, they should do everything they can to assist the RCPN and encourage the propagation of this model – which is 100% in line with the latest recommendations from think tanks like the Green Nursing Homes Association.

Smaller is better for many of us. Smaller is what most of us would want if we were to find ourselves in Alex’s shoes. Smaller is what most people who are professional caregivers would prefer for themselves, their job satisfaction, and for the people they serve.

All of these homes are already inspected and meet the same quality and patient-care standards as larger facilities. They are already highly accountable. They are already more accountable than any larger facility I visited – I always knew exactly where to find the owner, and how to get concerns addressed quickly and effectively. I have heard a litany of horror stories from others in my network who have pulled their loved ones out of larger facilities. These same people have nothing but praise and gratitude when experience an RCPN home.

My heart breaks to think that families who are already suffering the almost unendurable pain of losing a loved one to dementia will have to consider alternate placements for their loved ones – at what is literally the worst time of all of their lives.

A bit of compassion and understanding in legislation is needed here. I hope that legislative leaders and Department of Health representatives will re-examine this law and accompanying rule and find a fair and reasonable alternative for RCPN homes.

Dawn Kuzma is a recently retired marketing director who learned about the ins and outs of assisted living the hard way — by being married to someone diagnosed with a rare form of dementia. She has blogged about the experience of caring for her husband as a way to inform and advocate and has formed a nonprofit, Houlding on & Letting Go, to help provide support to residents and staff at Breck Homes in Bloomington. She can be reached via email at dawnkuzma59@gmail.com.