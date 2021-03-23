As the 26th Amendment turns 50, we should recommit to our youth

Fifty years ago today (March 23), Minnesota became the first state to ratify the 26th Amendment to the Constitution, which enfranchised millions of young people by lowering the national voting age from 21 to 18. The ratification was a triumph by leaders across the political spectrum who understood that empowering young people is the key to ensuring Minnesota’s success and sustaining democracy over the long term.

It’s hard to overstate the impact of the 26th Amendment on Minnesota and the country as a whole. Its ratification gave voice to a generation of young people who were disillusioned with democracy and angry at a system that sent them to war while denying them a voice in deciding who sent them.

Article continues after advertisement

A beginning, not an end

That said, while it’s tempting to view the amendment as the positive end result of the protest movements of the late 1960s and early 1970s, the truth is much less convenient. To fulfill its full promise, enfranchisement must be treated as a beginning, not an end onto itself.

Minnesota’s leaders understood this 50 years ago when, following their ratification of the 26th, a bipartisan coalition of state politicians passed legislation known as “The Minnesota Miracle,” a groundbreaking reform package that addressed funding disparities and earned Minnesota a national reputation as the “Education State.” But this promising start to the era of youth enfranchisement eventually gave way to a more sobering state of affairs.

As a nation we have failed to prepare young Americans for the ideas of self-government laid out in the Declaration of Independence. We have taught them at our schools and at our dinner tables to avoid talk of politics.

Once again disillusioned

Today’s young people have the right to vote, and they don’t face compulsory military service. But they are once again disillusioned, and a growing number of them feel that living in a democracy is less important than it was for previous generations. Those who do believe in democracy are entering a political system that is largely incapable of solving fundamental problems through discourse, and is increasingly vulnerable to violence.

Article continues after advertisement

Today’s anniversary is the perfect opportunity to recommit to the broader effort of engaging our young people for informed and authentic citizenship – of which enfranchisement is just a part. And just like 50 years ago, Minnesota can and should lead the effort.

A roadmap for civic education

The classroom is the perfect place to start. In March, a group of 300 teachers, scholars and community leaders released the Educating for Democracy Initiative, which lays out a vision for what civic education should look like to address these challenges. As Minnesota begins the process to design its new social studies and history curriculum, we should look to this roadmap to take us on a path toward repairing our democracy.

State and local leaders should also look to empower some of the dozens of nonpartisan groups working to engage young voters on college campuses and in communities throughout Minnesota, with the end goal of cultivating lifelong engaged, habitual voters – regardless of their party affiliation or political preference.

Minnesota has a proud history of leading this country, from having the highest voter turnout year after year to being one of the most highly educated states in the country. But the Good Life in Minnesota is not guaranteed. It requires each subsequent generation to work together to address today’s challenges. Just as Minnesota’s leaders rose to the challenge 50 years ago, we have to continue building on their work until all young people are equipped with the tools, information, and confidence they need to carry on the work of building a more perfect union.

Mike Dean is the executive director of LeadMN – College Students Connecting for Change, the largest student association representing Minnesota’s community and technical colleges.

WANT TO ADD YOUR VOICE?

If you’re interested in joining the discussion, add your voice to the Comment section below — or consider writing a letter or a longer-form Community Voices commentary. (For more information about Community Voices, see our Submission Guidelines.)