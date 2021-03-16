Nonprofit, nonpartisan journalism. Supported by readers.

Focus ag policy on climate change

Focusing more on incentivizing efforts to slow climate change in farm practices is a welcome shift in farm policy that should be embraced by members of Congress as they begin looking at the next farm bill.

The following is an editorial from the Mankato Free Press.