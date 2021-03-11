What one kidney donor learned about transplants and disproportionate risk

I knew Nancy from the dog park. She had a terrier named Scrappy. We’d meet almost daily and chat. Over time, I learned she had been adopted as a child from Haiti by Bob. They lived a street away, in a white house with steep stairs and long Italianate windows.

Bob was quiet and not especially outgoing. Nancy, in contrast, was a lightning bolt, with a flat Midwest cackle: ScrAAAp-PEEEEE! Nearly year round, she would dress as if it were February, in hats and mittens, but sometimes also in flipflops. She was always shivering.

Nancy was in her early 20s, a student to the University of Minnesota. She had trouble in school because she had hepatitis C; it followed her from Haiti. Hepatitis C ravages kidneys, causing Nancy to spend hours on dialysis.

I knew her condition was serious, increasingly so. Whenever I’d ask her, she’d roll her eyes. In time I saw her less often, then I stopped seeing her. No more Nancy, no more Scrappy. So I climbed the steps of her house and knocked on the door. Bob looked more wan than usual. He told me what I feared.

I’ve been thinking a lot about Nancy lately. I’m recalling the conversations my husband, Todd, and I had back then: We should find out if one of us was a match. We kept saying it: We should do this. But careers and life consumed us. We didn’t.

And she died.

For me, it became a refrain of regret. Her death was the first real consequence of inaction in my adult life. In the years since, as friends died from cancer and suicide, I have learned bitter lessons about impermanence.

Then I saw Jason’s note, posted on the staff bulletin board. Kept seeing it, every time I walked down the hallway with the parquet floors. We both work at a museum: I’m a writer, Jason is a security guard. Our staff is big, about 200 people, so I don’t know everybody by name. The guards stick to themselves; they have their own union, their own break room. They wear uniforms and speak in numerical codes over hissy handsets. Still, I recognized his face under the headline: I need a kidney.

I knew what I had to do.

March is National Kidney Awareness Month. Today, more than 100,000 Americans are on the waiting list for a kidney, and an average of 13 people a day die waiting. Some 5,000 people donate per year. The best kidneys come from living donors like me.

After a blood test, I learned we were incompatible. So we entered the registry as a paired donation. My donor kidney ushered us onto a list that would give him a chance at a compatible kidney; mine would go to another individual. (I’m simplifying the process; I spent days in testing at not one but two medical systems — after Jason’s treatment moved to another hospital — to make sure I was physically and psychologically fit.)

After nearly three years, and a hiatus on surgery caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the transplant took place on Feb. 5. I arrived at the hospital at 5 a.m. A few hours later, a stranger got my kidney. Twelve hours later, Jason was in surgery, receiving a transplant flown in from Colorado. Boom!

I know nothing about my recipient except that she’s female. Transplantation is color blind, determined by enzyme chemistry and need over caste. Though I’m thrilled for whoever received it, I envy the living donor who gave a kidney to Stevie Wonder in 2019.

Diabetes is the No. 1 cause of kidney failure in the United States. Diabetes, kidney disease and kidney failure disproportionately affect people of color. Genetic and environmental conditions, combined with poor access to healthy food and lack of insurance, are chief contributors. The American Kidney Fund states African Americans are more at risk for kidney failure than any other population. More than one in three kidney-failure patients living in the United States is African American. If diabetes, high blood pressure, and kidney disease are caught early, they can usually be managed through dialysis and other treatments. Intolerably, almost one in five African Americans lacks insurance.

The renal-flushing systems of Native, Latino, and Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders are also more likely to fail than those of white populations. Native Americans are twice as likely to die of diabetes as whites. The kidneys of Latinos fail at twice the rate of whites. In Hawaii, Native Hawaiians die from diabetes almost six times as often as whites.

Jason is white. I’m white. Nancy was Black. As racial inequities and social injustice pervade our national discourse and daily reality, I can’t help but see them in the paired-donation system.

To get on the list, a patient must bring someone to the party, usually a relative or a friend. The decision to donate a kidney is a privilege wrapped in sacrifice. I was able to make it thanks to my good health, stable home, network of support and generous sick-leave benefits.

Which leads me to me wonder: How many people of color can make the same choice? How many donors have paid sick leave for six weeks of recovery? In a time of deep housing insecurity, during Covid-19, no less, how many have a comfortable space in which to recuperate? And after the shocking history of medical abuse inflicted on African Americans, how many people of color have sufficient trust in medical institutions to come forward?

Greater than half of patients awaiting kidney transplantation in the United States are ethnic minorities, with African Americans constituting more than 33 percent of those on the waiting list. Nevertheless, they receive only about 1 in 5 of all donated kidneys. In 2015, Black Americans comprised only 13.5 percent of organ donors.

Some would-be Black donors face criticism from their community itself. According to a study published in the American Journal of Nephrology (“Health Disparities in Kidney Transplantation for African Americans,” Aug. 5, 2017): “Many potential donors have reported having to defend themselves from friends and family who persistently question their wisdom in donating. Negative responses from everyone involved can deter living donation.”

No one told me I was crazy.

Jason did look shocked when I told him I was being evaluated to become his donor. It’s been nearly three years since that hushed conversation in a gallery of Baroque paintings, all praying saints and gilded frames. Recently, I overheard him tell Todd that he might have died without my having come forward.

Though I did this for Jason, and also for me, it’s my neighbor Nancy who stays on my mind.

Diane Richard is a writer and editor at the Minneapolis Institute of Art. She is a freelance writer and independent radio producer.

