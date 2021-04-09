A plea for a new normal, with a new relationship with the natural world

With more and more Minnesotans being vaccinated, brighter days are just around the corner, and the words “back to normal” are on everyone’s lips: Soon, the story goes, we’ll be able to return to our normal lives. Certainly, it is important to welcome the positive aspects of this, and not only for economic reasons. For many of us, the pandemic has meant crippling isolation, resulting in a widely discussed mental health crisis. The sooner we can get back to gathering in stress-free ways, the better.

“Back to normal” implies that there was a time before the current abnormality began. But when was this time? The answer seems obvious: February 2020, November 2019, or whenever we happen to date the end of the “pre-COVID” period. But the virus has been around for much longer than a year or two. Most scientists now believe that this virus, like the vast majority of emerging viruses, is zoonotic — in other words, it derived from animals; most believe that it passed to humans from bats, though there was likely an intermediate step. The virus, in other words, was already there in the pre-COVID “normal” world, simply awaiting transmission from one species to another.

Why do viruses make such jumps? The answer has everything to do with our relationship with the natural world. Per a recent article in Scientific American, humanity’s destruction of biodiversity “creates the conditions for new viruses and diseases like COVID-19”; Margaret Wild of Washington State University, quoted in Discover magazine, notes that viruses typically transmit to humans “when we push natural systems by destroying animal habitat.”

The proliferation of zoonotic viruses in our age should thus not be surprising, for we are witnessing a massive destruction of natural habitats. This is in no way confined to tropical rainforests. Nature reported earlier this year that over half of the most abundant tree species in the western United States are in decline; the New York Times recently reported that we have lost almost a third of the North American bird population in the last 50 years. The U.S. is in the midst of a biodiversity crisis, losing a football field’s worth of natural areas every 30 seconds.

We should therefore resist calls to return to normal (well meaning as these calls may be) and instead try to construct a new normal, one that includes a relationship with the natural world that is not based on possession and domination. Reducing the emissions that lead to climate change is nothing short of urgent. But it is even more urgent to combat the destruction of natural spaces, and the resulting mass extinction of both animal and plant species that is already well under way. Creating a new normal means viewing the biodiversity that surrounds and protects us — indeed, of which we are part — with a sense of wonder, rather than as a resource to exploit.

This is the kind of normal we could all be proud of.

Cory Stockwell is a Minneapolis-based writer and translator.

