Growth or growlers? Minnesota breweries call for change

When most Minnesotans visit their favorite local brewery, they expect to be able to take a growler of exclusive, freshly brewed beer home with them. Well, that’s not the case for beer fans when they visit five breweries in our state. Because of the growler cap, any brewery in Minnesota producing more than 20,000 barrels of beer per year is deemed too big to fail and unworthy of the ability to innovate new beers and connect with customers through growlers and crowlers. These five Minnesota breweries are the only five in the country not allowed to sell beer to-go.

Without growlers and small-batch innovation, some of Minnesota’s favorite beer wouldn’t exist today. At its core, craft beer is about experimenting with new, innovative flavors, then testing them with customers who come to our taprooms looking for unique brews. Our local communities get to be part of the process with us, and it’s how we introduce new beer to the market. Without the ability to sell experimental beer in growlers, we lose that creative process and the very essence of what draws people to craft beer. If we can’t make change happen and remove the growler cap now, more breweries will be forced to give up this vital piece of the business.

Together, Fulton, Indeed, Lift Bridge, Castle Danger, Surly and Schell’s have formed the Alliance of Minnesota Craft Breweries. Many of us started in our garages and now employ anywhere from 40 to 100 people. Schell’s is the oldest brewery in our state, with 160 years of history. No matter how long it took for our lawmakers to deem us “big breweries,” we’ve put a lot of hard work into building these businesses and have made plenty of sacrifices along the way. Breweries don’t just magically reach 20,000 barrels in a year without tried and true beer that people love and a lot of hard work. There is no other industry that is penalized for being successful in Minnesota, especially one that employs local workers and does so much to help neighborhoods revitalize and communities grow.

New beers sold in growlers from our taprooms create excitement and interest that eventually trickle down to liquor stores and bars. When a brewer creates a popular beer, that beer leads to more deliveries, more retail sales and more jobs for hundreds of other businesses across our state. Minnesota’s love for craft beer starts at the brewery level, and the growler cap gets in the way of the innovation that could lead to the next Lonely Blonde or Castle Cream Ale.

When the growler cap was set, breweries were told by lawmakers to come back when we needed it lifted. Well, here we are again. But we don’t want to come back in another two or 10 years. The growler cap might only impact five breweries right now, but there will be many more in the coming years. We should want to see breweries have the freedom to succeed if it supports our state’s employment and economy at the end of the day. And it does. Craft beer brought $1 billion to Minnesota in 2019. So why is our state limiting any single brewery’s success? Why are lawmakers limiting Minnesota’s craft beer industry?

The pandemic was devastating to our industry, and removing the growler cap would cost the state absolutely nothing. It would bring relief to small businesses after an incredibly uncertain time, create much-needed revenue to hire back furloughed staff and fuel more tax dollars to support our local economies and business partners. When our industry needs it most, removing the growler cap and securing the ability to continue innovating new beers for our customers and business partners is a small ask.

If you love beer and support small businesses and innovation in Minnesota, we need your help to remove the growler cap. Hear our stories at SupportMNBreweries.com and contact your lawmaker to let them know why you want to see them #FreeTheGrowler.

Jim Diley is co-founder of Fulton; Dan Schwarz is co-founder of Lift Bridge; and Lon Larson is co-owner of Castle Danger.

