Police reform: Adults must step up and protect children

Voices and Choices for Children encourages the state to support comprehensive policing reforms in a way that equitably protects families of color. Communities of color and American Indian communities are already at the margins. We know that Black, Brown and Indigenous children and youth are impacted by the trauma of police brutality.

Children of any age should not have to endure violence in their neighborhoods nor endure violence to their family and friends. Proposed policies could help all children. While older children at least have the ability to speak up, such as during the walk-outs at middle and high schools around the state, younger children do not have the same ability to express their voice. They need adults to step up and protect them. Voices and Choices represents the youngest children in our communities, prenatal to age 8. These young children are affected by the events around them, and we need leaders to take action to stop the violence and trauma.

Policing has implications for young children. Parents fear for their Black, Brown and Indigenous children, knowing that they will be profiled in school settings, work, and on the streets. Young children’s attachment to their caregivers, which is an imperative part of healthy early child development, is directly impacted by their increased fears.

A constant state of fear

Black, Brown and Indigenous youth live in a constant state of fear for their own safety and the safety of their friends and family. Safety is a basic fundamental need in creating an environment for optimal learning. Being in a state of continuous fear and hyper-vigilance undermines attempts at learning and full development for young children. Deaths of unarmed Black people by law enforcement broadcast that only certain lives are deserving of law enforcement’s mission to protect and serve. Black, Brown and Indigenous children internalize these messages.

Racism impacts every aspect of a Black, Brown or Indigenous child’s life. The deep disparities in income, education outcomes, and health outcomes cause deep harm each and every day. Policing reforms put forward by the People of Color and Indigenous (POCI) Caucus make up a comprehensive set of strategies to hold our law enforcement systems accountable, to reallocate funds to better serve communities, and to ensure racial bias is addressed.

Support for these reforms is support for children.

As the Minnesota Legislature looks toward taking swift actions in light of Daunte Wright’s killing at the hands of police and we recover from the trauma and anxiety relived through the Derek Chauvin trial, we strongly encourage all to take up these reforms as they can have a direct and important impact on the well-being of Black, Indigenous and Brown youth and ultimately ALL children in Minnesota, including white children who are getting cues from watching how the state treats BIPOC people.

Address actions from Operation Safety Net

Specifically, we ask that actions from Operation Safety Net be addressed. The military presence, concrete and metal fencing, deployment of tear gas and other chemical irritants in neighborhoods, visibly armored presence in broad daylight – all of these create visuals of warfare and military occupation primarily in our communities of color. They do not convey safety. This is triggering and contributing to the trauma of Black, Brown, and Indigenous children and their families. Immediate resolution — such as an acknowledgement of the harm caused, followed up by an apology — would be a bare minimum to communities that have been in the center of these operations.

The last few weeks have been particularly difficult, but things have not been easy for Black, Brown, and Indigenous children and youth for a long time. If we truly value making the strongest impact early in their lives, the time to act is now!

Dianne Haulcy is the senior vice president of family engagement at Think Small. Rinal Ray is the chief executive officer of People Serving People.

The Voices and Choices for Children coalition is a coalition of Black, Indigenous, and people of color focused on improving outcomes for Black, Brown and Indigenous children/youth across Minnesota. The coalition looks at the intersection of structural racism and its impact on health, academic, housing and economic outcomes for Black, Brown and Indigenous children. Dianne Haulcy and Rinal Ray are co-chairs of the Voices and Choices for Children Steering Committee.

