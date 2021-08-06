Requiem for a forest

The dictionary states that requiem is “an act or token of remembrance” for the dead. Nothing is as devastating as losing a loved one! But this requiem is for the loss of a special place on earth, so special that the sorrow for its loss will remain on my soul for the rest of my life.

This place is Paul Bunyan State Forest in northern Hubbard County, which locals refer to as the “Gulch.” The early French fur traders called these rugged hills the Hauteur des Terres (height of land).

It was in a winter of deep snow on snowshoes in 1970 that I first experienced the rugged moraines of Paul Bunyan State Forest and was amazed at the beauty, remoteness and silence of the land. I knew then, that I was in a special place on earth. It became one of my favorite haunts.

Annually I, my wife and two children would camp by several of the deep, cold “kettle” lakes and catch sunfish and bass from a canoe. The land seemed young, wild and free and we felt a part of it with the only sounds being fluttering leaves, bird songs and loons during day time and owls and a rare wolf on star-lit nights.

But, alas, they are only memories never to be relived again. Now this forest has been totally taken over by all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and dirt bike motorcycles. On summer weekends the noise of two cycle engines drowns out all else. The dust, noise and long lines of ATVs permeate the entire forest. On many occasions, when driving through this forest with my wife, we will have to pull over and let ATVs go by us in a line so long it will take several minutes or more for them all to pass us. They are virtually everywhere. There is an extensive series of designated ATV trails in this “limited” forest, but they can also legally ride on any forest road. In reality, they go anywhere and everywhere whether it is a legal trail to ride or not. Most locals are angered by this transformation. One old trapper I know from the area told me that “ATVs have ruined it!” No resident of the area I know would even consider a grouse hunt here on a weekend as the ATV traffic is horrendous and today’s new breed of grouse hunter is on an ATV with a gun scabbard and will zoom right around the walking hunter with his dog.

There is an 8,000-acre non-motorized area we managed to create through 10 years of hard work in the heart of the “gulch” and DNR conservation officers have worked hard to prevent invasion of this by ATVs but there are just too many ATVs and enforcement is stretched too thin.

Paul Bunyan State Forest has become an Off Highway Vehicle Park as so many other state forests have. There seems little or no hope that this special place will ever revert to what it once was. The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and most northern legislators seem hell-bent on furthering this invasion of OHVs. There are good people in the DNR, but the Parks and Trails Division and the commissioner’s office are putting more of their energy and resources into creating more opportunities for off-roading than protecting these wild places. This commissioner is striving to get more Minnesotans outdoors even if it means more off-road vehicles as they trash more of our treasured special places. Years ago, Aldo Leopold while bemoaning the same thing I am now, wrote, “Recreational development is a job not of building roads into lovely country, but of building receptivity into the still unlovely human mind.”

We are at a crossroads. The chance to enjoy the solitude and wildness in our state forests while trying to be everything for everybody isn’t working. The opportunities for you and me to have a good experience in a wild setting is being blown out of the exhaust on a side by side, two-seat, high performance ATV. How many more requiems will we see as more and more forests become the designated playgrounds for off-highway vehicles! If we continue down this path, something very good will have gone out of us as a state.

Barry Babcock founded the Jack Pine Coalition in 2002; for 10 years it worked with counties and state government to bring more regulations to OHV use in Mnnesota. He has also been active in other resource-based issues such as watershed protection, clean water issues, recreation issues and wolf protection. The author of “Teachers in the Forest,” he lived off the grid in northern Hubbard County for 17 years and now resides in Beltrami County in Headwaters Country.