Caregivers helped my mom, allowing me to keep working. Let’s pay them what they’re worth

Everything changed for me in the summer of 2019. My mother fell while carrying a couple of drinking glasses. She lay on the floor for two hours, covered in blood and glass, until my sister happened to stop by and was able to help her.

The hospital pressured us to agree to her release from the minute we arrived. They were unmoved by the fact that she lived alone and was seriously injured. I still remember the call from my sister, soon after a visit from a social worker: “They just asked if I could leave my kids and move in with mom for two or three weeks,” she said.

For my sister and me, it was the beginning of 18 months of patching together care for my mother and for our families, all while continuing to work. My sister and I both have full-time, demanding jobs. Between us, we have four kids. Her small townhouse is full of stairs and could not accommodate my mom’s frail state. My home is eight hours away — too far for mom to travel in her condition.

To avoid taking unpaid leave from our jobs to care for my mother, we tried using a skilled nursing facility. This worked for a few weeks, but then mom fell in her new apartment. By now, I was used to driving back and forth from my home to my mother’s.

My visits often stretched longer than planned — for days, and then for weeks. My normally stalwart 13-year-old son asked, “Could you just tell us when you’re coming home?” I couldn’t, because I was terrified that if I left my mother alone, she would fall again.

Although the cost made us gasp, my sister and I arranged for a full-time personal caregiver. Mom relied on 24-hour, seven-day-a-week care until she passed away in December 2020. We were able to afford the cost of home care, but not everyone is that fortunate.

Our lawmakers have a chance to help fix the problem. The care plan proposed by the Biden administration and being considered by Congress supports all of us. It will create tens of thousands of jobs in Minnesota and hundreds of thousands across the country — in an industry that is lamentably understaffed. It will help ensure that caregivers receive sufficient training and support, and pay commensurate with the work they do.

My mother was a teacher and a great parent. She taught me that having a career and caring for others are both vital kinds of work. That message shaped me: I became a professor of women’s history. Care work is at the center of what I teach, research and write about. It is crucial to our well-being as a society and yet it is mired in the inequalities of gender, race and class. And on a personal level, nothing could have prepared me for the importance it would have for my family as my mom declined.

The home care my mother received meant everything: My sister and I could keep our jobs and our mother was never left alone. It meant that we were able to fulfill her longstanding wish to stay in her own home, and it let us stay in ours. It meant that my kids were able to count on my being a part of family life.

During this time, my sister received tenure at her teaching position and taught hundreds of high school biology and chemistry students. I mentored and advised graduate students, researched a book project, wrote popular and academic articles, and co-authored a successful $5 million grant for my university. We helped our younger kids navigate middle school and my oldest successfully applied to colleges. None of this would have been possible without the work of my mother’s paid caregivers.

This is not to say that the arrangement was perfect: My mom’s caregivers worked hard and tried their best, but they’d received just a few hours of general training and just an hour of “orientation” with my mother — not nearly enough time to learn her routines, or to be fully prepared for health crises.

Things got even worse when COVID-19 hit. Suddenly basic supplies disappeared and caregivers — who were paid a small bonus as frontline workers during the pandemic — were literally taking their lives into their hands when they walked into the building to care for my mother. They received one mask every three to four days. But they kept showing up to work, and I was grateful every day that they did.

There was nothing that I, or my mom’s caregivers, could do except muddle through: Making gloves or masks suddenly appear, setting up training or providing respite — these were not things that any of us could do on our own. Fixing these problems will require strong leadership, and a national commitment to improving guidelines, resources and systems that support care workers. They deserve nothing less.

Tracey Deutsch is an associate professor at the University of Minnesota. She teaches women’s history on the Twin Cities campus.