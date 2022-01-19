Mr. President, you should resign in November

Joseph Robinette Biden, Jr. has had a long and storied career as a public servant and leader among the people of the United States. In 1970, when he was but 27 years old, Biden was elected to the New Castle County Council in Delaware. During his two years on the council, Biden supported public housing and opposed oil corporation proposals to build their refineries on environmentally sensitive coastal land.

In 1972, Biden became one of the youngest U.S. senators in American history at age 29. He served as senator from Delaware for 36 years. During his time in the senate he was a longtime member and chair of both the Senate Judiciary Committee and the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. While he sponsored many bills, he has stated that his most significant piece of legislation was The Violence Against Women Act of 1994.

Under President Barack Obama, Biden served as 47th vice president of the United States for eight years. During this time he oversaw spending on infrastructure under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act, helped prevent a government shutdown with the passing of the Budget Control Act of 2011, and led the Cancer Moonshot efforts to help defeat cancer.

On Jan. 12, 2017, because of his lifetime of public service, Biden received the Presidential Medal of Freedom with distinction.

In November 2020 Biden was elected 46th president of the United States and was sworn into office on Jan. 20, 2021. While Biden is the oldest man to serve as president at 79 years of age, former President Donald Trump is the second oldest president at 74 years of age when he left office.

Our nation owes a great deal of gratitude to President Biden for his consistent and important service to all of us.

On Nov. 20 of this year, Biden will turn 80 years old. At that point he will have served nearly 50 years in public office. On his birthday, he should give our great nation a most wonderful gift. He should resign the presidency.

With a simple signature from a White House pen, Biden can hand off the baton of political leadership with dignity and pride to the next generation. He can single-handedly help the first woman and second person of color to become president of the United States. This would be a most glorious exit from the political stage and ensure his place in history.

By resigning on his birthday this year, Biden will give Vice President Kamala Harris the time she needs to prove herself before the 2024 election. This way, she will have a much better chance to be competitive and possibly defeat former president Trump.

Trump, like Biden, is late in his eighth decade of life. Born on June 14, 1946, he will be 76 years old this year. If reelected he would be 78 years old on Inauguration Day, the same age President Biden was when he assumed office.

The presidential election of 2024 should not be between two very old and very wealthy white men who were born in the 1940s. Their time has passed. They have done their service to our great nation. It is time for another generation and another gender to lead our people.

Between now and Nov. 20 of this year, President Biden should try to accomplish as many goals as he can to round out his illustrious career. He should also start allowing Harris to become more involved in the day-to-day operation of the Oval Office. She should shadow and learn from the president to prepare for her taking over the highest position in the land.

An orderly transition will make future president Harris a much better leader.

If she succeeds, we all succeed. If she fails to be a good leader, then the Democrats should replace her for the 2024 election campaign.

It’s time for historic change.

Dave Berger of Maple Grove, is a retired sociology professor who taught for nearly 37 years. He is now a freelance writer and author.