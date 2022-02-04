The deepest dark January

On a crispy cold late-January morning, I saw the faintest addition of light to the early morning hour. Then, the sun garnished with another halo of light. It is hard to appreciate it; almost hard to see it.

A mind conditioned for yet more bad news about this wiliest of invisible viruses has to make a leap to admit the good. I’ve felt like I’m standing on a waterbed, floating on an ocean, with a rip current adding to the slightly nauseating sensation of uncertainty.

Observing that this new addition to the invisible microscopic world doesn’t just attack the lungs — it attacks the essence of people-dom. Honing in on our creative kingdoms of theater, singing, dancing, athletics, restaurants and taprooms. The very places and experiences that bring disparate people together, hobbled.

COVID-19 kills, but in an insidious way; choirs silent, churches and faith communities socially disconnected and hesitant, classrooms a sanctuary for so many children riddled with absences and burdened with protocols. Families fragmented and fragilized, the crystal clear heart of family love frozen by the fear that a mere breath could fling an arrow of complicated COVID to one you love. Breath, the thing we have to have, weaponized.

I write as a singer. Two years of cramming a voice into a computer, seeing it mixed by software, and shared in a slightly tinny manner, without the exchange of post-performance critique and jubilation. Again, the deep breath of the trained singer, a thing to be frowned upon and contained by a mask or distance or screen.

It’s hard not to feel shame that we singers breathe so deeply that we can spread even more of this virus. Singing, the most beautiful personal form of human made music there is, now a thing to be coped with and solved.

It is a deep dark January, but the older me, the more lived me, knows to keep kindling small actions of hope. Dashing to the local museum at an off time of day when I know fewer people are there, imbibing in endless reading, driving for takeout and eating it overlooking a marsh, baking and sharing the fruits of the warm oven, listening to endless podcasts about the newest addition to the viral world, convinced that knowledge will bring understanding.

I fight the virus by continuing to connect, continuing to sing, continuing to worship, continuing to support the arts and educators. It’s deep and dark, but the sundogs sparkle. The season of love is next, and we face the future with each other.

Kris Potter is a teacher, writer and singer who lives in Minneapolis.

