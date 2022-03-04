Garbage in, garbage out

In January, consumer prices in the United States jumped by more than seven percent, the highest increase since 1982. Inflation is here and our families’ budgets will be increasingly squeezed. Home heating costs have increased significantly this winter and more hikes are in store, as Xcel Energy and Minnesota Power are seeking double digit rate increases over the next few years. Gasoline prices are up nearly 50 percent in the last year. Another less-discussed area where Minnesotans have experienced large increases is trash collection.

Why is trash collection so expensive in the Twin Cities metro area?

One of the primary drivers is the reliance on trash-burning incinerators. While politicians and lobbyists tout the benefits of “waste to energy” from incinerators, the reality is the cost of burning trash is extremely expensive. In fact, burning trash costs $8.33 per megawatt hour, nearly double the cost of coal and nuclear, which are the second and third most expensive forms of energy.

Yet, Hennepin, Ramsey and Washington Counties have long subsidized incinerators with taxpayer dollars. Not only are these incinerators expensive to operate, but in reality, they also produce little energy. On top of that, in Minnesota, a trash “hierarchy” exists in law that prioritizes burning of trash and then subsidizes it as “renewable” energy – much like benefits granted to truly renewable energy like wind and solar.

In addition to the costly economic argument, burning trash is equally troubling from a public health and environmental perspective. Recent reports have expressed concerns with incinerators emitting air pollution that includes per and polyfluoroalkyl substances (more commonly called PFAS or “forever chemicals”). The EPA has issued a strategic roadmap to address increasing concerns with PFAS.

Local community organizers have highlighted the Hennepin Energy Recovery Center (HERC) and the pollution it spews into the surrounding communities of color. Incinerators like the HERC emit toxic pollutants including carbon dioxide, lead, and mercury into the air. In Minnesota, six of the seven incinerators are located in low-income, impoverished communities that are often ignored by politicians.

By forcing trash to be transported to incinerators, there are many more trucks on the road, driving greater distances. Meanwhile, the average tipping fee in Minnesota to an incinerator is $83.20/ton compared to an average cost of $63.52/ton for landfilling waste in the state. In Ramsey and Washington Counties, tipping fees have increased 25 percent in the last five years. Why are we subsidizing this dirty, expensive practice and paying more?

In an era of heightened political polarization, this may be a rare opportunity for Republicans and Democrats to come together to enact sensible policy changes. Lawmakers should acknowledge that burning trash is neither “clean” nor “renewable” energy and stop the taxpayer subsidies. Rather than burning more trash, the focus should be shifted to recycling and composting programs that continue to utilize new technology to save consumers money and protect the environment at the same time.

With the legislative session now underway, policymakers should tackle this important issue in a bipartisan manner. In a time of exploding inflation, this will not only help Minnesota families’ pocketbooks but it will also limit unnecessary pollution from trash-burning incinerators.

Kelly Fenton is a former state representative who represented Woodbury.

