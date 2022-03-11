The need for a federal response to misinformation in diaspora communities

Two years ago, the memehongkong YouTube channel posted a video in Chinese explaining how Biden rigged the 2020 presidential election. The video on supposed rigged voting machines in Michigan has 320,000 views and zero misinformation disclaimers on YouTube. Yet the problem of misinformation affects more than the Chinese community.

Misinformation disproportionately affects Asian, African, and Latin American diaspora communities in the United States. False information on the 2020 election and COVID-19 targets susceptible immigrant communities. It endangers both democracy and public health. The United States must pursue a federal program that helps diaspora community leaders and organizations teach members about misinformation.

Current policy efforts focus on English language misinformation on major social media platforms. They are important, but insufficient. Social media platforms currently lack the ability to flag misinformation in other languages. Diaspora communities also use different communication apps based outside of the United States to chat with loved ones abroad. These communication apps do not face the same policy attention on misinformation that Facebook and Instagram do.

Holes in current policy allow for foreign interference. Misinformation campaigns from abroad spread extremism within the United States. False information has already affected America’s fight for representation and health for all. The Star Tribune found in May that 22 percent of the Minnesota Department of Health’s interviews with people who had laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases required an interpreter. That is more than five times the proportion of the state’s population lacking fluency in English. The government must act now before more lives are needlessly lost.

Article continues after advertisement

A federal program combatting misinformation will provide educational resources to leaders and civil society organizations that communities trust.

Misinformation creates anxiety towards government action in diaspora communities. Known leaders and groups promoting the program give legitimacy to a government action that some members may be skeptical of at first. Putting trust in local actors identified by the Office of Migrant Education will immediately pay off. Showing commitment to all citizens will increase diaspora members’ trust in government. Trust is not something that is easily found; it must be earned.

A federal program combatting misinformation should reflect our nation’s diversity. It should make initial investments to understand the variety of cultures and languages of susceptible communities. Creating a flexible program that accounts for these differences can benefit the United States past the realm of misinformation. Understanding Mexican Americans’ fear of one-party rule can improve the government’s messaging on the importance of civic responsibility. Knowing that Korean diasporas across the country continue to use the social app KakaoTalk to communicate can improve the United States’ communication with these citizens.

A federal program combatting misinformation will have an immediate impact on educated communities. Its impact will not stop there. Immigrants have connections beyond their immediate diaspora community. Educated citizens are more likely to spread their knowledge on misinformation to loved ones across the country and around the world. Keeping people safe is not just a priority of the United States government. Health and mental wellbeing are important to everyone. The program may not directly educate all members, but will have its impact on everyone through our collective need as Americans to help one another.

There are concerns about the costs and scope of such a program. A $100 million program would provide more funding than the Office of Migrant Education’s High School Equivalency Program. This funding would account for the research of cultural differences between diaspora communities, program development, and distribution to selected community leaders and organizations. This would be a large investment. Sadly, the $13.8 billion cost of vaccine-preventable COVID-19 hospitalizations from June to November of 2021 is far larger. Higher vaccinations, greater diaspora confidence in the government, and fewer COVID-19 hospitalizations will demonstrate the cost savings and progress of the program. Fifty-five million Americans identify as members of target diaspora communities. A federal program that demonstrates commitment to these citizens through direct and indirect education benefits everyone. It benefits democracy and public health for all Americans.

Two years ago, memehongkong posted a video in Chinese explaining how Biden rigged the 2020 presidential election. Today, the United States has the opportunity to ensure that all of its citizens are protected from misinformation on COVID-19 and election security. No citizen should be more vulnerable to misinformation because of their ethnicity, culture or language that they speak. A federal program will increase trust in government, invest in understanding our cultural differences, and impact people beyond its initial reach. Now is the time to avoid unnecessary damage to democracy and public health. Now is the time to ensure that Americans do not view memehongkong’s video as fact, but as a crucial lesson in fighting misinformation.

Samuel Lee is a graduate student from Minnesota studying international law and organizations at George Washington University.

Want to add your voice? If you’re interested in joining the discussion, add your voice to the Comment section below — or consider writing a letter or a longer-form Community Voices commentary. (For more information about Community Voices, see our Submission Guidelines.)