The value of representation in education

Minnesota is a diverse and rapidly growing state. Our education system should match that reality. However, when it comes down to the numbers, we see that the demographics of those teaching our students do not reflect that of our diverse student population. Students of color make up 37 percent of our K-12 schools while our teachers of color make up just 7 percent of the teacher population. This disparity is alarming and one of the many key barriers preventing the State from closing the major opportunity gaps that we see in our schools.

As we are amid the 2022 legislative session, we must elevate policy that is working genuinely and thoroughly to close that significant gap. As a first-generation Liberian-American student, I understand firsthand the importance of representation; the representation that was absent from my childhood. Whether that representation is in media, politics or most importantly, in the classroom, it matters. Our students need to see and be taught by people that look like them and understand their lived experiences.

We have the opportunity to be intentional in our recruitment and retention of educators of color. Not only will this promote a more equitable education system, but it will also ensure that all of our young people are fully prepared to tackle the challenges of tomorrow. Right now, we have students testifying, writing their legislators and organizing in their communities to make this a reality. We must listen to the youth’s voice, as education is their reality, and they are our future.

Enhancing equity in education does not have to be far-fetched. It can happen this year through the Increase Teachers of Color Act. This key piece of legislation doesn’t just aim to increase teachers of color, it is a thorough bill that addresses the systemic barriers at hand. A few of the key components include:

Increased funding for the popular “Grow Your Own” program providing pathways to teaching for students, parents and non-licensed employees of color;

Increased college scholarships and student teaching grants for people of color to become teachers;

A requirement that school districts address institutional racism within their school policies, structures and practices to close opportunity and achievement gaps and;

The establishment of an official state goal to increase the percentage of teachers of color annually by 1 percent or 630 teachers per year.

If Minnesota wants to take education seriously and provide a learning environment that genuinely prepares students to be the next leaders, now is the time to act.

Yakasah Wehyee serves as a city council member for the city of Falcon Heights and is a candidate for House District 66A.

