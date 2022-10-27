Stolen valor: Tyler Kistner’s claims he is a combat veteran are just not true

Before our induction into the American Armed Forces, each of us swore an oath to defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic. Honoring that oath requires we speak out about stolen valor.

When Tyler Kistner first ran for the Second Congressional District (CD2) seat in 2020, he claimed, “I’ve been in combat,” that he “deployed to the front lines six months at a time,” and that, referring to the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, “I’ve been in such conflicts.” None of it was true, but then Kistner lied about his lying when he said he had “never claimed to be a combat veteran.”

The lies are back. Media ads from a GOP Super PAC recently stated Kistner served “four combat tours.” These deceitful ads ran throughout last September until complaints by a veterans’ group, Vote Vets, forced their cessation.

A recent article in the Minnesota Reformer provided new exaggerations. Kistner’s campaign consultant asserted Kistner “led three combat missions.” This implies boots on the ground. If this was true, Kistner would have been awarded the Combat Action Ribbon. But the award requires “satisfactory performance under enemy fire.” That never happened, but his campaign continues the lies.

The term is not unearned valor or fake valor. It’s stolen valor because the theft diminishes the valor of those who actually experienced combat.

We veterans of CD2 agree that since Tyler Kistner distorted his military record to seek admiration and votes, he can’t be trusted to uphold his oath and truthfully represent us.

Steve Anderson, Army, 1967-1969

John Armour, Army, 1967-1969

Paul Armour, Army, 1967-1969

Joseph Balsanek, Air Force, 1970-1992

Kelly Ann Bankole, Air Force and Air Force Reserve (ret.), 1985-2007

Donald Broskoff, Army, 1969-1971

David Duchene, Navy, 1967-1971

Jack Fect, Army, 1960-1964

Jeff Goldy, Air Force and Air Force Reserve, 1990-2006

Richard Guiton, M.D., Army, 1960-1973, and Army Reserve, 1981-1991

Denise Kanfield, Army, 1986-1993

Kory Kwakenat, Army, 1990-1998

Anthony McGarvey, Army, 1991-1994

Robert F. Mokos, Air Force, 1971-1977

Robert Regnell, Air Force, 1972-1975

Jeff Roy, Marine Corps, 1968-1970

Donald Slaten, Navy, 1969-1973

Robert Wertis, Coast Guard, 1977-1982

Bruce Yernberg, Navy, 1966-1970

