MinnPost’s most-read Community Voices contributions and opinion pieces of 2022

Chances are that you missed at least a few of these great reads from Community Voices contributors, Eric Black Ink columnist Eric Black and Cityscape columnist Bill Lindeke. MinnPost managing editor Harry Colbert Jr. also contributed a column this fall featuring students at the University of Minnesota-Morris that attracted a large audience.
Is writing among your New Year’s resolutions? Learn how to be a Community Voices contributor here, or reach out to feedback@minnpost.com if you’re interested in freelance opportunities.
And now, the most-read MinnPost opinion pieces of 2022:
-
- A retired federal law enforcement officer argued former Brooklyn Center police officer Kimberly Potter should not have been charged with a crime.
- A Cityscape column detailed what was happening with housing construction following St. Paul’s rent control ordinance taking effect.
- A Cityscape column noted the “five-year saga of Carbucks” had ended as the Starbucks on Snelling Avenue in St. Paul got rid of its drive-thru for good.
- A group of veterans from Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District accused Republican congressional candidate Tyler Kistner of “stolen valor” over his and supporters’ claims about Kistner’s military combat experience.
- Technically published in December 2021, this Eric Black piece about money flowing from states led by Democrats into states led by Republicans got plenty of reader attention in 2022.
- Another 2021 piece from Eric Black, arguing U.S. Senate representation is undemocratic, also did well.
- Carleton College emeritus professor Steven Schier questioned whether the Minnesota governor’s race was already over, with Republican Scott Jensen trailing.
- Bill Lindeke wrote about a proposed apartment building in northeast Minneapolis meeting a bunch of the city’s guidelines yet being rejected by the city’s planning commission.
- MinnPost managing editor Harry Colbert Jr. traveled to Morris to interview students at the U of M campus about a recent comment by a regent about being “too diverse.”
- Cityscape’s Bill Lindeke wrote, “Throughout my lifetime, it’s been easier to imagine flying cars than to imagine the end of I-94. But that might be changing with a new campaign that aims to shift the horizon of possibility for the Twin Cities’ most-used roadway.”
- Another Cityscape column celebrated new Twins uniforms and their nod to the Twin Cities.
- We saw lots of reader interest in this Cityscape column, too, about a court ruling on the Minneapolis 2040 plan: “The decision is alarming because it discards years of work by a team of Minneapolis city planners and staff, makes irrelevant hundreds of public meetings attended by thousands of Minneapolis citizens (including one notable public hearing at City Hall that lasted five hours), and puts in limbo billions of dollars of development across the city.”
- Tamim Saidi, an American Muslim and an active member of the Muslim community in Minnesota, asked readers not to judge Islam based on news about problems with culture, tradition and politics.
- A Humphrey School of Public Affairs graduate student wrote about what America can learn from gun storage regulations in Korea.
- Bill Lindeke wrote about a strategy in Minneapolis to put street diverters in the Mill District.
- This Community Voices piece criticized U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar’s position on “Hotel Rwanda” hero Paul Rusesabagina.
- Two law school professors argued Attorney General Hubert “Skip” Humphrey III’s actions exacerbated the state’s achievement gap.
- This Cityscape column discusses an audit of the Southwest Light Rail project.
- A vintage 2012 Eric Black classic on the Electoral College did well again in 2022.
- Cityscape discusses new rules concerning monuments on the State Capitol grounds.