Oversight, client representation, needed in Minnesota’s mental health services programs

I have mental health diagnoses and chronically disabled feet. Despite these challenges, I have my own apartment and a stable part-time job. In my experience, this isn’t the reality for everyone with these challenges. This unfortunate reality isn’t widely known. Therefore without further ado, I will attempt to shed some light on the subject. Clarity can be beneficial. Ideally, you will find my perspective helpful and enlightening.

As you, the reader, may or may not know, Minnesota offers many different mental health programs. I only have personal experience using residential housing, so this will be my focus. The housing program I lived in for four years featured mental health advocacy service, counselors, food staff, nursing staff and activity staff. In my experience, the program’s staff struggled to communicate clearly with residents and solve problems independently. There were traditionally 40 residents living in the program, and residents traditionally paid for everything using a county-funded waiver. Our building got broken into multiple times, and the only expectation my fellow residents and I had was to partake in a welfare check every 24 hours. Other state-funded services that I have used have had similar issues.

The state-funded waiver that I have access to has historically funded my access to housing and has also given me access to other services. For a long time, I used it to access independent living skills (ILS) services. In my experience, the ILS workers I was assigned to also had trouble communicating clearly and solving problems independently. Another major issue was that the service had staff turnover issues. An issue that sadly plagued the housing program I lived in as well. Thanks to my waiver, I have been able to access transportation services as well.

In my experience, some transportation services designed for people with disabilities have been more reliable than others. They have all experienced turnover issues. Plus, drivers for some of the services have chosen not to wear seatbelts. With that said, in my experience, the transportation services haven’t had as many challenges as the housing services or the ILS services. Interestingly, all three service types have one thing in common. They need more oversight.

I have attempted to advocate for more mental health program oversight. The advocacy organizations that can influence political change believe that the current Minnesota Mental Health System works. Its only focus is acquiring more funding to grow what already exists. Sadly this means it is up to the clients to advocate for themselves. I say sadly because, in my personal experience, many of my fellow clients cannot do this due to their mental health challenges. I personally witnessed providers exploit this challenge on many occasions. There is a name for it. It is called a client-driven approach.

In the client-driven philosophy, the client gets to direct their services. On paper, this may sound like a good idea. If clients’ mental health challenges create significant obstacles, they must defer to their providers for guidance. In my experience, this loophole allowed the housing program and ILS program staff to remain employed despite significant challenges. In other words, they were legally allowed to operate their programs like a tax and donation-funded experiment without checks and balances. Based on some quick research, these experiments remain active.

I alluded to checks and balances in my previous paragraph. Different people have different views on regulatory oversight. This variation is the solution. Throughout this story, I have shared my experiences as a client of various services. Providers have a different perspective, and local civilians do as well. In my experience, the problem is that clients need a voice.

If the board of directors of programs funding services lacks client representation, it depends on listening to the people operating the program. As I mentioned, the program staff have lots of power due to the client-driven loophole. People working at these programs could tell board members, taxpayers, or donors that things aren’t working. However, those in power have no incentive to give up all their power. The good news is that there are state traffic laws in place that make supportive transportation safer. My understanding is that mental health programs and or other waiver-funded services are missing this. Sadly this will remain the case until regulatory oversight designed to create transparency and protect the vulnerable adults that utilize these services is implemented and enforced.

