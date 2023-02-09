A penny for transit

You’ve probably heard of TED Talks (Technology, Education, Design). But there’s another TED that will get you to work, promote social justice, and save the climate at the same time. Transit Equity Day (TED) was held annually on Feb. 4, the birthday of Rosa Parks. In 1955 she stood up for civil rights by sitting down – on a segregated bus in Montgomery, Alabama. After she was arrested, she helped inspire the Black community to boycott the Montgomery buses for over a year. Eventually the United States Supreme Court declared segregated buses unconstitutional.

Here in the Twin Cities, according to Metro Transit Facts, in 2021 some 55% of passengers were Black, Indigenous, or People of Color, and 64% made less than $35K a year. Why does that matter? The total cost of car ownership in 2023 comes to around $940 a month, more than many folks can afford. Low-income communities and communities of color also disproportionately bear the burdens of our transportation system like air pollution.

Transportation is the largest source of carbon emissions in the state, but we’re not on track to meet current goals to reduce them. Our current practice of building ever-wider highways just makes traffic worse through induced demand. “Public transportation can facilitate compact development, conserving land and decreasing travel demand, as well as reducing fuel use and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions that contribute to climate change,” according to the Federal Transportation Administration.

For transit to be practical, it has to run early, late and often. When I interviewed for a job as a baker, the manager told me I’d have to be there at 3 a.m. every day. But the bus lines don’t start running until 5 a.m., so I wasn’t eligible. I interviewed for another job, and they told me they wanted me there at 5 a.m. So I showed them the bus schedule, and explained that on days I couldn’t ride my bike, I couldn’t get there before 5:40 a.m. They said that was acceptable.

Not everyone is so fortunate.

Some folks think that we can pay for transit with the state surplus. But that’s a one-shot deal; for a viable transit system, we need ongoing funding for maintenance and bus drivers.

Some think we don’t need transit because ethanol from corn will solve the climate crisis, and we can keep driving Internal Combustion Engines (ICEs). Gov. Tim Walz said ethanol-blended fuel is better for the environment. But when you add the processes of harvesting and producing, ethanol creates more harmful emissions than gasoline. And, ironically, the changing climate will reduce corn production.

With the “trifecta” of the Minnesota House, Senate and governor’s office in Democrats’ hands, we have a chance to pass the most significant climate legislation in history. But we need transit equity. We need a one-penny metro-area sales tax for transit for racial, economic and climate equity. One-time surplus does not pay for bus drivers a couple years from now. And jobs and our climate can’t wait any longer.

Keith Heiberg volunteers for the Sierra Club’s Land Use and Transportation Team, and for First Unitarian Society of Minneapolis’ Climate Justice Team.

