Changing the color of police doesn’t change the culture of policing

It was a photo I’m sure none wanted to take.

It was a meeting that never should have happened.

At Tuesday’s State of the Union address, members of the Congressional Black Caucus had an ominous list of invitees: loved ones of Black people killed by police throughout the nation. As a guest of Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-5th District, Andre Locke posed for a photo with RowVaughn Wells and Rodney Wells. Locke is the father of Amir Locke, killed Feb. 2, 2022, by Minneapolis police executing a “no-knock” search warrant that had nothing to do with Amir Locke. The Wells are the parents of Tyre Nichols, killed Jan. 7 by Memphis police following a traffic stop for supposed reckless driving, a claim that seems more and more dubious as a fuller picture of the incident emerges.

The brutal and senseless beating of Nichols … excuse me, of Tyre … was captured on police body cameras as well as an overhead street camera. It was that camera that showed the full depravity of the officers’ actions. A rule of journalism is to refer to a person only by their last name in second and subsequent references, but, to me, that strips them of their humanity. That was done already to Tyre.

I debated internally as to if I would watch the reality snuff film that shows Tyre’s killing. As a journalist I wanted to have all the information in front of me. As a humanist I had little interest in seeing a soul being tortured to the point of death.

And as a Black man I was conflicted. Did I really want to see this horrific example of “Black-on-Black” violence? But in watching the video, it was clear: This wasn’t Black-on-Black, this was blue-on-Black.

Sadly, I’ve been covering police violence on Black people for some time now. Jamar (Clark), Philando (Castile), Thurman (Blevins), George (Floyd), Daunte (Wright). Most of the officers involved in the killings were white. And after each of those killings — in particular the ones that occurred in Minneapolis and Brooklyn Center in predominantly Black neighborhoods – several times I asked city officials about efforts to diversify the forces and get more officers from community, who looked like those being victimized. I kept saying officers living in Oakdale have no connection to the community they patrol and thus, less empathy for the residents. I argued it’s a lot harder to kill your neighbor. It’s harder to kill a person you know. I was ready to again make that claim with my new “evidence.”

The day before Tyre was killed I tuned in to Showtime and binge-watched all four episodes of the poignant documentary, “Boys in Blue.” The double entendre title refers to the uniform colors of the North Community High School (Minneapolis) football team and the makeup of the team’s coaching staff – almost all members of law enforcement. It was a heavy lift to watch because we know a tragic portion of the story: the shocking killing of the Polars’ quarterback, 15-year-old Deshaun Hill, Jr. But Deshaun’s murder didn’t overshadow the overriding message of the documentary: Community-involved policing works.

The genuine and mutual love of players and coaches punctured through the barrier of community and police. To me, this was the proof I needed to again call for greater efforts to embed police in community; in particular, it pointed to solutions like incentivizing the hiring of Black officers and officers who would establish residence in (or close proximity to) the neighborhood they patrolled.

It took less than 24 hours to punch through that delusion.

In mathematics there’s the saying “garbage in, garbage out.” That’s true of the five Black officers who viciously beat Tyre and of my hypothesis.

My hypothesis didn’t take into account cultural indoctrination. In my formula for better policing I didn’t account for “x.” In this case, x equals this reality: “If the system or organization is inherently corrupt, it can often infect and corrupt those who enter said system or organization.”

Then I think back to the photo of Andre Locke and the parents of Tyre. And I think about something Charles Adams III, head football coach at North and former Minneapolis police officer said when watching the footage of Amir’s killing.

“I wouldn’t have shot.”

“OA” as he’s known by his players, short for Officer Adams, was not infected by the virus of a corrupt system … he’s the antidote. And if he were the officer serving that unjust no-knock warrant that cold February day, Amir would still be alive … and Andre Locke would never have posed with the parents of Tyre. If OA (or a version of OA) was one of the officers involved in the stop of Tyre, maybe his parents wouldn’t have been in Washington to pose for a photo that no one wanted to take.

