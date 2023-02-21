Enact medical aid in dying to allow Minnesotans to decide their final chapter

Content warning: This commentary contains discussion of end of life decision making.

We sometimes hear stories of Minnesotans who move out of state to escape our cold weather or high taxes. But for the past three years I’ve been considering moving for a more fundamental reason.

I would like to be able to make decisions about my own care at the end of my life.

In March 2020, I was diagnosed with ovarian cancer, the same disease that took my mother more than 40 years ago. She was a vivacious, funny woman, warm and inclusive. She started a blood bank at a nearby hospital, did a ton of volunteer work, and played tennis almost every day. But her death was horrific. During the last eight weeks of her life, she was in and out of the hospital with bowel blockages, in agony, desperate for her pain to end, and there was nothing we could do to help her. Instead, we watched her waste away from dehydration.

I knew that I didn’t want to spend months suffering unnecessarily. I didn’t want to put my children through the nightmare my sisters and I had gone through.

Ten states and the District of Columbia have laws allowing mentally capable, terminally ill adults to die peacefully at home with the option of medical aid in dying. But Minnesota isn’t one of them. In fact, in Minnesota, medical aid in dying is a crime.

But I don’t want to move. My family is here. My pets are here. My life is here.

That’s why Minnesota lawmakers should give terminally ill Minnesotans the compassionate option of medical aid in dying. More than 20% of Americans live in a jurisdiction that allows for medical care to peacefully end unbearable suffering. Minnesota should join those states this year.

In March 2020, I started with six months of chemo, followed by major abdominal surgery and another three-month course of chemo that concluded in December 2020. For more than two years there was no sign of cancer. But recently my doctor discovered that the cancer has recurred and spread. I know what my future holds and it isn’t pretty. Having medical aid in dying as an option would ease my anxiety and give me a sense of control. Cancer is a terrible emotional and physical burden. In many ways, cancer takes over your life – defining who you are as you have numerous conversations with friends and family about your “fight.” For many of us, it is a fight we know we won’t win.

But, at the end, I want to decide my final chapter, not have cancer decide it for me.

I want medical aid in dying to be available here in Minnesota so no one has to endure what my mother went through. We should have the freedom to make our own end-of-life care decisions. We make choices about so many other parts of our lives, and this is the last and biggest choice we’ll make.

I’m choosing to stay right here where I have a medical team I trust and the support network I rely on and I’m counting on Minnesotans to join me in advocating for end-of-life options. While we can’t change the weather, we can change this. Please encourage your legislators and Gov. Tim Walz to enact medical aid in dying legislation.

