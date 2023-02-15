My business travel was killing the environment and now I must atone

I was a road warrior for 18 years.

When I started traveling for work I went through various stages. First, there was doubt – will I be able to do it? How does one work a full day after waking up at 4 a.m. and reaching the client at noon? What happens to your family life? Andrew, my husband and a veteran road warrior, allayed all my fears. “Our honeymoon will last for a long time as we will be together only a few days a week,” he quipped.

Within a couple of years traveling became a habit. Coming home to a foot of snow in winter and shoveling it off the driveway at midnight by the light of a wintry moon was a bonding event for us. We enjoyed meeting on airports. A frisson of delight suffused my being when I saw him amongst the throng of the busy airport.

I started reveling in airplane travel. I checked into my flights eagerly on Sunday mornings. I packed my bags mechanically as I thought of the prep work I was to have done for the Monday morning meetings. There was plenty of time on the plane for that. At least two and a half hours of undisturbed time to go over all the emails accumulated over the weekend as I looked out the window at the dark skies. “Be productive wherever you are” became my mantra. I worked continuously in the airport waiting for my flight.

Article continues after advertisement

Then I began soul-searching.

From the merest whisper among scientists, climate change became a full-fledged catastrophe waiting to happen in popular media. My MBA cohort traveled to Europe and we visited one of the top five consulting firms. The managing partner gave us a talk on how “green” their company was. But the underlying business model was the one that was familiar to me – their consultants were farmed to clients all over Europe needing weekly travel. During the Q&A time, I said to him, “I try to do my bit for the environment. I am a life-long vegetarian. I drive an old car. I am not as huge a consumer as some of my compatriots. But come Monday morning, just like all your consultants, I get on a flight to go to work and destroy all the good I have in the past week. So how can such a business model be ecological?”

In the pin-drop silence that ensued, he gave a wry smile and said, “Why do you have to ask difficult questions?”

As I read more, I saw what my “flighty” lifestyle was doing to the earth. The pandemic actually helped because all road warriors was grounded. But what about the damage I had already inflicted? How could I atone for it? I came across the atmosphair.de website. It tells you how much a flight costs in terms of CO2. A round trip between Minneapolis and Portland – the farthest I had travelled – cost 1,090 kg. of CO2. The climate compatible annual emission budget for one person is 1,500 kg. of CO2. So I blew 73% of my entire annual budget in just one week. The website informed me that some people in Ethiopia burn only 560 kg. in one whole year.

But wait. It also tells me how I can offset this amount of CO2.

Out of the 52 weeks in a year, it would be safe to assume that I traveled on average 45 weeks. Eighteen years times 45 weeks times 1,090 equals 882,900 kg. of CO2.

I still travel, albeit for fun now. As I am paying for my flights, should I not offset them when I book them? But according to the BBC, less than half of the world’s major airlines give passengers the opportunity to offset the carbon dioxide and when less than 1% of flyers take it. So if no one feels responsible, why should I? The whole concept of carbon offsetting, where you burn fossil fuel and then pay for the carbon emissions by supplying a household in Africa or Asia with a more efficient stove smacks so much of the “indulgences” sold by the church to rich Catholics as a way to atone for their sins.

Things were in limbo carbon footprint wise when we visited our nephew in northern California and immediately fell in love with his almost zero footprint lifestyle. He drives an electric car and powers his house with solar panels on the roof. He is a net supplier of power.

Article continues after advertisement

Next stop – research of electric cars, in particular Tesla. Not only would our car be solar power-charged, it would also be self-driving. We would age gracefully and ride in our self-driving car in our nineties. A friend who was one of the first to embrace the self-driving capabilities said that it worked better on freeways than downtown. He had paid $12,000 for the promise of a future FSD or full self-driving car and used it on his weekly meditation forays into Sedona, Arizona.

So Tesla it was going to be until I started wondering about Tesla’s manufacturing footprint and found this old article The Carbon Footprint Of Tesla Manufacturing on the Forbes website where I am told that manufacturing a full-sized Tesla Model S with an 85 KWH battery was equivalent to a full-sized internal combustion engine car except that there is a 53% overall reduction in emissions while driving. Tesla recycles the batteries recovering 70% of the carbon.

We decided to ditch our old 1998 Honda Civic and buy a Tesla. And then, something happened – Elon Musk became larger than life. His shenanigans started showing the cracks in his genius causing us to wonder if Tesla was a good choice. When I had read about Henry Ford’s anti-semitism I had wondered if had I been a car buyer in those times, would I have bought a Ford? How I yearn for the days when I could buy what I wanted without investigating the antecedents of the people who ran the company.

Can some scientist guide me in how to save the planet?

Vasanti Mudkanna lives in Edina, Minnesota.

Want to add your voice? If you’re interested in joining the discussion, add your voice to the Comment section below — or consider writing a longer-form Community Voices commentary. (For more information about Community Voices, see our Submission Guidelines.)