We must look toward innovative solutions such as carbon capture to help us meet our emission goals

Our nation’s industries were given a challenge from policymakers across the political aisle including the Biden administration, to reduce greenhouse gas pollution by 50%-52% by 2030 and reach net zero carbon emissions by no later than 2050. These goals, under current industry operations, are frankly out of reach.

However, certain industries are beginning to embrace innovative methods to meet these goals. In Minnesota, we are seeing the agricultural industry, specifically the ethanol industry, embrace carbon capturing as its contribution to lowering its carbon footprint.

Currently, there are two carbon capture projects proposed in Minnesota that would capture and permanently store carbon emissions from ethanol plants and other industrial partners. These projects not only help our climate, but they also support the economies of rural Minnesota by keeping the ethanol industry competitive. The industry, which purchases 40% of all the corn grown in the United States, is vital to many Minnesotan farmers.

Carbon capture isn’t a new practice. In fact, it has been practiced since 1972. It also isn’t a complex method of curbing greenhouse gas emissions. Carbon emissions are captured at the point of emission, after which the emissions are then transported to an underground storage space where it is permanently- and safely- stored underground. Over a long period of time, the carbon underground will calcify and become solid.

Not only has carbon capture been proven through decades of practice, but it has also received bi-partisan support, particularly from Democrats at multiple levels of government. The White House has pledged its support for carbon capturing by stating, “The United States can address carbon pollution from industrial processes by supporting carbon capture.” Furthermore, the Biden administration expanded the 45Q tax credit, which incentivizes the deployment of carbon capture, utilization, and storage.

In Minnesota, both Sens. Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar have lent their support for carbon capture. In 2021, Smith led a bipartisan effort to promote carbon capture and remarked, “Carbon capture and storage is a crucial technology for reducing emissions from biofuels, steel, and other industries important to Minnesota.” Meanwhile, Klobuchar co-sponsored the Furthering carbon capture, Utilization, Technology, Underground storage, and Reduced Emissions (FUTURE) Act in 2017 that would expand tax credits for carbon capture projects.

At the highest levels of government, carbon capture has been praised as an effective and safe way to lower our carbon emissions. In our fight to lower carbon emissions, we must look towards innovative solutions such as carbon capture to help us meet our emission goals. The proposed carbon capture projects provide Minnesota the opportunity to become a nationwide leader in tackling climate change. While carbon capture may not be the only method used to curtail carbon emissions, we should look favorably upon it as a safe and necessary practice.

Joe Radinovich is a former DFL State Representative (2013-2015)

