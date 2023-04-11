I was the last employee left the first time Minneapolis dissolved the Division of Race & Equity

I served as the City of Minneapolis’ first Trans Equity Project Coordinator from June 2019 to February 2023. I quit because working for the city had been destroying my health. I’d needed to quit years earlier, but the leadership of former Directors Joy Marsh and Tyeastia Green made it possible for me to stay as long as I did. May my story help honor their work.

I was hired into an office that was neither funded nor staffed to carry out the mandate it was tasked with. A week before, the city had allowed multiple prominent local papers to run a smear campaign on my coworkers. My role was temporary, part-time, and not in the following year’s budget, but tasked with more than a full-time position worth of work. It was apparent from the beginning that the City of Minneapolis did not want us doing real equity work.

Over 2020 and 2021, I watched my director and entire team, primarily Black women, leave. All were traumatized, grieving and navigating intense impacts on their physical and mental health. The city was directly responsible for the near-dissolution of our office, and utterly unconcerned with the results. They were in no rush to hire a new director or find ways to support the work in the interim – even as our team dwindled to one white 25-year-old in Minneapolis, in 2021. We told them why people were leaving; what was wrong. They did not care.

After Director Marsh left, my one remaining coworker and I reported directly to Interim COO Heather Johnston. I can confirm what many others have said about how she and other city leaders intentionally impeded racial equity work. She not only did not proactively bring our office into crucial conversations (the response to Amir Locke’s killing by Minneapolis Police, the presentation to new council members about our team’s work) but was dismissive, and often refused, when asked to include us. In one of many examples, when she refused to bring us into the historic process of implementing a new government structure, I offered her some racially disaggregated data analysis that she and City Clerk Casey Carl, her co-lead on the process, could at least use to inform their choices. They both told me this wasn’t necessary and refused, even when explicitly asked for such analysis by council members, to give legislators access to the information.

While there is much more to say about the city’s and Johnston’s targeting of the racial equity work, conversations right now are hyper-focused on the “I Am My Ancestor’s Wildest Dreams Expo” and Director Green’s supposed mismanagement of the event. I want to draw a few key contrasts.

When city leaders found out I was leaving, leaders and elected officials confronted Director Green and myself about the need to ensure the Trans Equity Summit still happened this year. I imagine that they thought the optics of that event stopping would be particularly bad when the person who usually planned it had called them out publicly for harming staff. It was to their benefit for it to continue.

They used the Expo to their benefit as well – but very differently. It provided city leadership the perfect opportunity to set Director Green up for failure, frame her as lying and irresponsible, and both smear her reputation and fire her. Most rules and policies at the city are not written, or when they are written, their interpretations vary wildly depending on the identities of the staff asking. The city could use these moving goalposts to frame Director Green as violating an ethics policy that, when asked, they admitted was not yet written. They needed her gone because she was doing actual racial equity work, including calling out their violence when necessary, and that threatened the status quo that kept them powerful. City leaders will use events as needed to further their own goals.

I worked in an office the city intentionally and effectively dissolved, and then in an office that fought tooth and nail to rebuild, battling disgustingly blatant racism at every turn. I worked for two brilliant, talented Black women who are experts in their fields. The City of Minneapolis is trying to do again what it failed to finish the first time, and simultaneously cut down the work and discredit its leadership. I am not surprised, and I don’t write this because I think those actions will change. If history is any indicator, they won’t. But now that I’ve left, they can’t threaten my boss if I speak up. City leaders have driven every original Division of Race & Equity employee out and fired the person brave enough to take up the torch in their wake. They will keep trying to repeat this pattern, but residents deserve to know the violence being enacted in our names.

Track Trachtenberg served the City of Minneapolis in the Division of Race & Equity and was the city’s first Trans Equity Project Coordinator.

