The devil is in the details: The truth behind Minnesota’s prescription drug legislation

As the parent of a child with cystic fibrosis, and an advocate for others, I have firsthand knowledge about the challenges patients face in getting the treatments they need.

The Minnesota legislature’s current attempt to improve the affordability of prescription medicines is not only off the mark, it will actually help the powerful companies who make their profits by putting up barriers between patients and the treatments they need.

The legislature is considering a Prescription Drug Affordability Board (PDAB) that would have the power to impose an upper payment limit on prescription medicines. Lawmakers claim it would help patients afford prescription drugs by clamping down on corporate greed. Here’s the problem: they aren’t targeting – and are, in fact, assisting – the specific corporate greed that is driving high drug prices.

It helps to understand some basic facts about the drug supply chain in order to see why the Legislature’s efforts are poorly conceived. The “list” price of a medicine is like the MSRP on a car, it’s not the price that pharmacy benefit managers (known as PBMs) pay for medicines. In fact, list prices are used as the starting point to negotiate rebates and discounts from drug makers to PBMs, and the insurance companies that own them. Insurance companies and PBMs then determine what patients will actually pay at the pharmacy (co-pays and co-insurance, commonly referred to “out-of-pocket costs”). Unfortunately for patients, insurance companies and PBMs often do not pass along the discounted price and instead the patient pays based on the list price of the drug.

Additionally, insurance companies charge monthly fees called premiums (a portion of which goes to subsidizing drug coverage) and alongside their PBMs, they also determine what drugs will and won’t be covered, forcing patients to the lowest-cost treatments – often resulting in outright denials and bureaucratic hurdles to obtain the medicines their doctors prescribe. You pay three different ways … and your insurance company profits from each. Insurance company and PBM revenues are tied to a drug’s list price, so ironically, they make more money on medicines with higher list prices. The greater the discounts PBM’s keep from patients, the greater their profit.

And herein lies the fatal flaw with the proposed Prescription Drug Affordability Board legislation. It doesn’t do a thing about the insurers and their monopoly of PBMs who are deciding what patients pay and what treatments they can have. In fact, any cost savings from the bill’s “price control” on drug prices will be realized by insurance companies.

Here’s what’s even more egregious: the bill’s sponsors included provisions keeping pharmaceutical manufacturers off of the PDAB, but they allow health insurance companies like United Healthcare to have a seat at the table. PBMs like Optum are also “prohibited” from sitting on the board, but how does that matter when they are owned by the very same insurance companies, i.e., United Health Group, who can be represented? The foxes will almost certainly be enjoying their new henhouse.

There are steps Minnesota lawmakers can and should take if they really want their actions to match their rhetoric about helping patients. The West Virginia Legislature passed a measure mandating that patients see savings at the pharmacy from the discounts insurers and PBM’s negotiate. Other states have blocked insurers from refusing to count patient copay assistance programs toward annual cost-sharing requirements. These are real world solutions that actually help patients and their pocketbooks.

There have been too many documented cases, including, “We’re still gonna say no,” involving a case of life-threatening ulcerative colitis, in which the insurer/PBM tried to keep a patient from getting well because it would have cost them too much. These practices are exactly what the Minnesota legislature should be targeting. Unfortunately, lawmakers are taking an approach that may satisfy their desire score political points by attacking Big Pharma, but it rings hollow for long-suffering patients. HF 17 and SF 168 won’t do anything to help people in Minnesota afford their prescriptions, but it will help insurance and PBM profits by overlooking their secret role in rising drug costs.

Pamela Mertz lives in St. Michael, Minnesota.

