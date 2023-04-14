Three years ago, we stepped off a plane in Minneapolis and wondered, now what?

On a cloudless, crisp, pre-dawn morning, the letters from the iconic sign across the Mississippi River from our Airbnb methodically illuminate, one by one, spelling out the words.

G

G-r

G-r-a

G-r-a-i

G-r-a-i-n

G-r-a-i-n B

G-r-a-i-n B-e

G-r-a-i-n B-e-l

G-r-a-i-n B-e-l-t

G-r-a-i-n B-e-l-t B-e-e-r

Article continues after advertisement

The words then pulsate twice, highlighted against the fluorescent green and red lights that trace the shape of the bottle cap-shaped, 83-year-old sign in downtown Minneapolis.

Grain Belt Beer.

Because we are on the 13th floor, we can see the sign without rising from our bed.

As the sun crests the horizon, the lights of the sign eventually go out. The rumble of vehicles on the street below signals the start of the day.

The sounds of the city come to life, as do we.

A few sips of coffee. We put on our walking shoes and layer up to prepare to head out and repeat a walk we took on this same day exactly three years before.

Outside, we take the stairs down to the pathway that follows the Mississippi River. There are patches of ice and crusty snow along the edges of the walkway. The wind is brisk and the sun inches into the sky as we head east toward the Stone Arch Bridge.

It’s no accident that we are here on this day. We were returning home from a long weekend visiting friends in Iowa when we realized that it was during this same time period that we had been quarantined in a loft apartment in the downtown Minneapolis Warehouse District during the start of the global pandemic.

We had been living in Vietnam where I was teaching as a Fulbright Scholar when we were notified by the U.S. State Department that airports were closing around the world; we were strongly encouraged to come home immediately, four months earlier than expected.

Article continues after advertisement

Three years later, it seemed fitting to pause and reflect on all that has happened in such a short period of time, so we found an apartment with sweeping views of the river and downtown and stayed the night.

The first thing that strikes us on our walk this morning is how quiet it is. We make our way across the Stone Arch Bridge and pass just a handful of people: a young woman trying in vain to teach a new puppy how to behave; a couple of bicycle commuters bundled up against the cold; an older gentleman who nods as he passes.

On our morning walks in March of 2020, the pathways had teemed with activity. The city was in lockdown. There were few other options; might as well go for a walk. But like bread making, knitting and the other activities that people took up during the pandemic, walking, it would seem, has become an afterthought.

We stopped halfway across the bridge and looked upstream toward St. Anthony Falls. A pair of ducks flies overhead and awkwardly descends into the pools at the foot of the falls. Looking west, we see the traffic on the Hennepin Avenue Bridge, which seems light for a Monday morning. We wonder if there is a holiday we are not aware of (there wasn’t).

Three years.

It feels both like moments ago and a lifetime.

Memory is tricky stuff. It would be easy to look back on our time during lockdown with nostalgia, but it was uncertain and scary. We had no home to return to in Duluth. We could not see our family. And, with no testing options or vaccine, we worried that we might have been exposed to COVID during our travels.

Most stores were closed and the line to get into the grocery wrapped around the block.

We had no idea what to do or what would happen. The only thing we could do was go for walks.

The pandemic would go on to kill 6,887,000 people so far and become part of the growing sense of turmoil on our uneasy planet. Three years later and so much feels uncertain and broken. Things have happened that we could not have anticipated.

Strangely, for us, the past three years have brought many positive things to our own personal lives.

Article continues after advertisement

We became grandparents in June of 2020.

We purchased a 40-acre farm in Barnum, Minnesota, where we have invested money and sweat, transforming it into a vegetable farm that feeds hundreds of people each year.

We got married and celebrated with family and friends in a ceremony during the summer of 2022 at our farm that included some of the descendants of the original white settlers on that land.

I look out across the water and try to think about why we returned to this spot and what’s important to remember on this anniversary.

I often find myself blocking out memories of the pandemic, pretending it never happened. But there are aspects of it that I don’t ever want to forget. In some ways, I think I learned from the experience.

The time working and living at home reminded me of what I value in my life and challenged me to think hard about how I want to spend the time I have left.

The pandemic helped me remember what matters and what’s important.

And what isn’t.

As we near the end of our walk, we cross the Hennepin Avenue Bridge directly next to the Grain Belt Beer sign. We pause to attempt to replicate a photo we took at that location three years ago: A selfie with the sign in the background.

Back at our room, we look at the image and realize that we have taken the photo with the sign on the opposite side of us from the last time we took it.

But there’s no time to go back. It’s checkout time, and we need to move forward.

John Hatcher and Heather-Marie Bloom live in Barnum, Minnesota, where Bloom runs Rising Phoenix Community Farm. Hatcher is a journalism professor at the University of Minnesota Duluth.

Want to add your voice? If you’re interested in joining the discussion, add your voice to the Comment section below — or consider writing a longer-form Community Voices commentary. (For more information about Community Voices, see our Submission Guidelines.)