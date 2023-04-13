Gov. Tim Walz, Attorney General Ellison and Minnesota Pollution Control Agency Commissioner Kessler please deny the request for a contested case by Water Gremlin and issue the air emissions permit as written in the February 2023 Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) draft permit.

Water Gremlin is a manufacturing company located in a residential area of White Bear. Fined $4.5M in the January 2019 Stipulation Agreement for egregious violations of its air emissions permit (the second largest in Minnesota history), this company has avoided having an air emissions permit finalized for four years. The stipulation agreement issued in January 2019 was intended to be a short-term guide to regulation of the air emissions for the company.

Our elected officials need to step up and find a way to cut through the red tape and get this permit issued. Our government cannot be held hostage by serial violators like Water Gremlin that threaten legal action to avoid regulation.

A draft permit was issued for public comment in August of 2022 and contested by Water Gremlin. A revised draft permit was issued for public comment in February of 2023 and is now being contested yet again by Water Gremlin.

At this point MPCA can reject the request for contested case and issue the permit (Yes. Please!), revise the permit (yet again) or grant the request for contested case (another delay).

The long-term serious chemical use violations of Water Gremlin are serious and have jeopardized the health of the surrounding community. The violations call into question the ability and the intent of Water Gremlin to operate safety. They must be regulated by an official air permit.

How can this serial violator threaten legal action and continue to avoid/delay having a permit issued? Our government must have the power, the authority and the desire to crack down on these bad actors.

Please note, Water Gremlin is no longer using TCE. However, they are using t-DCE a sister chemical for which the Minnesota Department of Health has established health-based values that are incorporated into the permit. That permit needs to be issued to enforce the most current health-based values.

The MPCA has met with the community regularly to hear our feedback. There have been thousands of hours invested by dedicated government stewards. The permit is solid and well written. The question then becomes, are the hands of government being tied by serial violators when legal action is being threatened? Is that how the bad guys continue to get away with things?

Water Gremlin emitted TCE (a carcinogenic chemical known to impact the immune system) above the permitted level for decades. 2002-2018 Water Gremlin not once stayed within their permitted level of TCE emissions. In fact, even in its best year (2004) their emissions were 2.4 times their permitted level. In their worst year (2018) they were 18 times the permitted level. Community members (including families and children in the “hot zone”) were unaware that they were breathing tainted air during this time.

The violations did not stop with the $4.5 million fine plus $1.5 million in supplemental projects assessed in the 2019 Stipulation agreement. Since then, there has been, an additional stipulation agreement, additional administrative orders from MPCA, hazardous waste violations, lead-poisoning of workers children, etc. In total, 95 lawsuits have been filed against Water Gremlin in 2023 by citizens that feel they can prove that Water Gremlin’s violations impacted their health.

Gov. Walz, Attorney General Ellison and Commissioner Kessler please reject the request for a contested case and issue the permit as written.

Kelly Tapkan is a resident of White Bear, Minnesota and NCCG board member.

