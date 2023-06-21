As we celebrate Juneteenth, we should continue ending ‎mental slavery

Where I grew up in Yemen, slavery was still practiced, ‎unfortunately. Al Jazeera documented some of such existence in one of its documentaries.

Most people may take it for granted that ‎we ended slavery as a species, but unfortunately we are still ‎struggling with slavery in different parts of the world. ‎

When I arrived in the United States in 2016, I did not know much about African American history, so I signed up to learn more. As an outsider to the American context, I ‎see things that may escape the notice of insiders, who have ‎blind spots to the internal operations of their own system. ‎

Slavery and imposter syndrome are two sides of the same coin. Imposter syndrome might as well be the modern manifestation ‎of mental slavery. Imposter syndrome is the feeling of ‎phoniness and fraud. I will give a personal example to illustrate ‎imposter syndrome. ‎

Article continues after advertisement

Since I was initiated in Islamic cultures, I feel very competent ‎navigating the Islamic landscape; therefore, I never feel phony ‎whenever I am in an Islamic space. For example, when I am in a mosque or in an educational Islamic institution, I feel ‎confident because I am the typical example of Muslims who ‎populate such a space. My family has been in the Islamic function ‎business for years. ‎

Conversely, writing in the English language is a foreign activity ‎for me. I only started learning English seven years ago, and I ‎started publishing about a year ago. Therefore, I do occasionally ‎experience feelings of phoniness, where I doubt my ability to ‎navigate the English writing domain. None of my family has ‎published anything English, nor could they read any of my ‎work. I am basically navigating this domain on my own. ‎

Imposter syndrome can lead to mental imprisonment, precluding people from taking massive actions and from ‎participating in the collective effort of shaping the world. ‎Again, I believe that imposter syndrome is the modern ‎manifestation of mental slavery. ‎

Slavery can be both physical and mental. Although physical ‎slavery has been emancipated in the United States, thanks to the ‎Civil Rights Movement, there are still many people struggling ‎from mental slavery. I argue that mental slavery is just as ‎insidious — if not even worse — than physical slavery. ‎

Mental slavery can manifest itself as self-doubt. It is the lack of ‎agency — the inability to act in the world. It makes people react ‎to the world rather than act on it. It prevents them from taking ‎massive actions. Mental slavery has its genesis in real slavery. Although physical slavery has ended, its effects still linger with us until this day. ‎

So how could we end slavery, especially its mental variety? I ‎argue that ending slavery is not an individual effort, but rather a ‎collective and social endeavor. In America, the creed of ‎individualism runs deep in the American psyche. Although individualism has produced super heroes, it also conscripted ‎many people at the sideline. ‎

Therefore, to address those individual problems, we have to ‎effect social measures. It is an old, true observation that human ‎beings are social animals, who can neither survive nor thrive in ‎isolation. We basically need each other to keep ourselves ‎healthy and sane.

The first community in which we initiate ourselves is our ‎family, which we have no choice in selecting. Some of us are privileged to have families from whom they learn a rich mindset through which they navigate the precarity and ‎uncertainty of the world. But some of us are disprivileged to ‎have dysfunctional families from whom they learn disruptive patterns in existing in the world. ‎

In other words, mental slavery could be inherited. Yet in order to break free from mental slavery, we need community ‎efforts. Of course, there are some super hero individuals, who ‎can unlock their own potential somewhat alone, but those are ‎the exceptions to the rule; even them, they do have personal ‎mentors who invested in their learning and growth. ‎

Article continues after advertisement

Back to the personal anecdote I shared above: I overcame my ‎imposter syndrome by taking massive actions in the writing ‎domain. Right now, I have published over 75 articles in both academic and professional publications, even though I started ‎publishing a year ago. The human brain needs evidence (not ‎promises) to believe and trust its own agency, its ability to act ‎in, and change, the world. ‎

So as we celebrate Juneteenth, we should continue to end ‎slavery in all of its forms, especially its modern yet insidious ‎manifestation of imposter syndrome.‎

Abdulrahman Bindamnan is a University of Minnesota Ph.D. Student and a Psychology Today contributing author.

Want to add your voice? If you’re interested in joining the discussion, add your voice to the Comment section below — or consider writing a longer-form Community Voices commentary. (For more information about Community Voices, see our Submission Guidelines.)