DFL accomplished just about everything, except protecting clean water

When Minnesota’s legislative session came to a close, DFLers across the state rejoiced at the magnitude of their success in passing a range of historic laws. From protecting reproductive rights to paid medical leave, the party signed into law a host of progressive measures that marked a massive victory for the DFL in almost every regard.

But there is one glaring omission: protecting clean water.

In the land of sky-blue water, of 10,000 lakes, where water is central to who we are, DFL leadership fumbled a real opportunity to finally do something about the continuing threat copper-nickel sulfide mining poses to our clean water.

This type of mining has never been done in Minnesota. It is so toxic that the EPA ranks it as the most polluting industry in the United States. No copper-sulfide mine has ever operated without polluting surrounding water systems. In an area with such an abundant supply of clean water as northeastern Minnesota, such a mine would be devastating.

Article continues after advertisement

Perhaps complacency is to blame. After all, this fight has been going on for the better part of two decades. And earlier this year, the Biden administration implemented a 20-year mining ban on some 225,000 acres of federal land surrounding the BWCA. This was a huge victory, but by no means is it final.

Almost immediately, pro-mining allies set about trying to reverse this decision. They filed lawsuits and, on a federal level, introduced legislation that would make it easier to push through mines by bypassing environmental laws and judicial review.

The continued pressure from the mining industry and their political pawns proves that our clean water is not safe. As long as there is the potential to extract copper from the rocks, the mining industry will use politicians, money and influence to try to get at it.

And the threat is increasing, not diminishing.

This spring, PolyMet, a proposed copper-sulfide mine in the Lake Superior watershed and less than 20 miles from the Boundary Waters, completed a joint venture with the Canadian mining company Teck. Pooling their resources, this newly formed joint venture seeks to mine an area that includes the current PolyMet site and nearby sites that are in the Boundary Waters watershed. In fact, this mine would be near the same lake where Twin Metals would have operated. The same lake that drains into the Boundary Waters.

This mega-mine would straddle two watersheds, polluting both Lake Superior and the Boundary Waters. Further, because much of the area it would operate on is on state land and private land, it would not be affected by the 20-year mining ban.

This mega-mine is a long way from breaking ground, but with multiple sulfide mines being proposed in Minnesota, we need to consider what this notoriously toxic industry means for all of Minnesota. Is degrading our iconic waterways – the Boundary Waters, Lake Superior and the Mississippi – worth it?

Now is the time to, at the very least, have this discussion on a legislative level. The most prominent bill to address the concerns many Minnesotans have is the Prove It First bill, simply states that for a sulfide mine to be permitted in Minnesota, there must be independent proof that at least one has operated for ten years without causing pollution and that this mine has been closed without causing pollution. No proof, no mine.

And yet, despite overwhelming support from DFL rank and file and Minnesotans in general, DFL leadership didn’t even allow the bill to receive a hearing.

Article continues after advertisement

Ignoring the problem won’t alleviate the threat. Inaction on this issue might be part of a confused political calculation. Meanwhile our clear water, our greatest natural resource, continues to be threatened by this toxic industry. Next session, we expect more from DFL leadership.

Chris Knopf is the executive director of Friends of the Boundary Waters.

Want to add your voice? If you’re interested in joining the discussion, add your voice to the Comment section below — or consider writing a longer-form Community Voices commentary. (For more information about Community Voices, see our Submission Guidelines.)