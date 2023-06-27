Inclusion as a catalyst to Minnesota’s economic growth

Minnesota’s economic landscape is at a crossroads, with declining labor force participation and stagnant population growth posing significant challenges. However, within these challenges lie untapped opportunities. By focusing on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), we can redefine and reinvigorate our economic trajectory.

It is an economic imperative that no worker remains on the periphery, particularly those from historically marginalized groups who have been underutilized for far too long. Simultaneously, attracting new residents to our state is vital to expanding our economic horizons and avoiding stagnation. This dual focus positions us to cultivate a diverse, equitable and inclusive workforce, a transformative approach that Minnesota’s business community is well-equipped and poised to lead. It is our conviction that the business community possesses the potential and responsibility to spearhead the development of a diverse, equitable and inclusive workforce.

In alignment with these priorities, the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce’s DEI initiative embarks on a mission to foster workplaces that not only embrace diversity but thrive on it. Business leaders across our state are demonstrating their commitment to this noble cause. Through targeted recruitment strategies, internal practices that foster inclusivity and partnerships with community organizations, they are setting a precedent. However, it is essential to understand that more than a one-size-fits-all approach is needed. The unique dynamics of each organization – size, industry, location – will shape their journey towards a more inclusive workspace.

A recent report from Grow Minnesota! revealed that workforce scarcity is a critical factor impeding business expansion in our state. To tackle this, the Minnesota Chamber Foundation hosted a Workforce Summit on March 31, offering business leaders practical strategies to overcome employment barriers and unleash the power of a diverse workforce. The summit was a cornucopia of expert perspectives and informed discussions on an array of topics, including demographic challenges, childcare and housing, and the critical role immigrants and refugees play in our economy.

Article continues after advertisement

The Chamber’s DEI Resource Center, launched earlier this year, aids businesses in navigating this path to inclusivity by offering a repository of best practices and opportunities for self-reflection. As Minnesota’s demographics continue to evolve and workforce growth slows, DEI is no longer just a business strategy – it’s an economic necessity.

The Minnesota business community has a vital role in galvanizing statewide workplace inclusion. Several businesses are already making strides in this direction. For those looking to prioritize DEI in their strategic planning, the Chamber’s DEI playbook provides an accessible, step-by-step guide toward fostering a culture of inclusion and belonging in the workplace.

At the Minnesota Chamber, we understand that this mission requires a collective, all-hands-on-deck approach. Through partnerships, resources and guidance, we are confident that the Minnesota business community will not only continue to make strides but leap bounds in fostering diversity, equity and inclusion

Whitney Harvey is the senior director of Workforce Diversity and Inclusion for the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce.

Want to add your voice? If you’re interested in joining the discussion, add your voice to the Comment section below — or consider writing a longer-form Community Voices commentary. (For more information about Community Voices, see our Submission Guidelines.)