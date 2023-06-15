Seniors benefited from this historic Minnesota legislative session

The 2023 Minnesota Legislature and governor rightly invested in our future generations, and also acted to enhance the quality of life for Minnesotans of all ages.

This past session was historic in its support of our state’s older residents.

Hubert Humphrey said, “That the moral test of government is how that government treats those who are in the dawn of life, the children; those who are in the twilight of life, the elderly; and those who are in the shadow of life, the needy and the handicapped.”

The actions taken this year live up to Humphrey’s measurement.

A few highlights include paid family and medical leave where 620,000 AARP members in the state joined others in a coalition to pass a paid family leave program to help support family caregivers. The program affords up to 12 weeks care for Minnesotans for bonding with a baby or to care for a seriously ill loved one, and up to 12 weeks for one’s own medical needs, with a maximum of 20 weeks annually. No longer will one need to choose between their job or the health of their family. The leave will be funded by a payroll tax, about $175 in a year for someone who makes $50,000 a year.

With Secure Choice 750,000 Minnesota workers who currently lack access to a retirement saving plan on the job will soon have more options to save for the future. Secure Choice is a public-private partnership IRA with private investments and Minnesota Board of Investments oversight. The plan is voluntary for workers and very easy for businesses to administer.

Lawmakers took a significant step forward in providing Social Security tax relief for 76% of seniors. The new law eliminates taxes on social security benefits for couples making up to $100,000 and $78,000 for singles and provides partial relief for earners over these income thresholds, phasing out at $140,000 and $118,000 respectively. This provides much needed tax relief to retirees feeling pressure from rising health costs and other expenses.

In reducing prescription drug costs AARP led efforts to tackle the high costs of prescription drugs with the creation of a Prescription Drug Affordability Board to help Minnesotans who often are forced to choose between prescription drugs and basic needs. The board will prohibit price gouging by pharmaceutical companies by setting upper payment limits for drugs sold in Minnesota, reducing costs for consumers, governments, health plans, and other stakeholders.

Making investments in home care and other services, lawmakers made significant investments in programs serving older Minnesotans to address the long-term care workforce crisis, including new funding to help ensure high quality care through adequate staffing in nursing homes. Lawmakers also increased funding for senior nutrition, the Live Well at Home Program, and Age-Friendly Community grants.

AARP and all older adults applaud lawmakers and the governor for addressing the needs of our aging state. As demographics shift, we must encourage our leaders to ensure citizens of every age can thrive and make Minnesota a good place to grow up and grow old.

Jim Scheibel is professor of practice at Hamline University. He is the former mayor of St. Paul. During his spring sabbatical he served as senior policy fellow for Congresswoman McCollum.

