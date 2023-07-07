Immigrants are here to stay

Could it be that one day political games and hostilities towards immigrants will be left behind? In my opinion this isn’t likely. What racist and xenophobic conservatism stands out for, whether here or anywhere in the world, is for constantly being on the wrong side of history. Discrimination is its essence.

As we face the upcoming 2024 elections, it seems that there will no longer be a middle ground – either you are pro-immigrant or you are anti-immigrant. The American people will have two options: to decide between those who propose to promote immigration reform (although they have spent an eternity with the same unfulfilled promise), and those who propose to continue persecuting the undocumented.

The proposal of today’s presidential candidate, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), to end “once and for all” this entanglement of immigration in the United States, at first glance sounds very nice and makes it look like the simplest thing in the world. But, based on his tenure as governor of Florida, perhaps he is referring to the fact that if he becomes the next occupant of the White House, he would send buses full of immigrants towards sanctuary cities. Or is he referring, rather, to the fact that throughout his administration he will be submerged in a constant legal battle to try to block immigrants at any cost? Or, perhaps, he refers to the fact that discriminatory reforms will continue to be approved in the states that allow it? Or perhaps he refers to meddling in Mexican affairs and violating the sovereignty of the neighboring country under the slogan of “fighting terrorism?”

I ask myself: how would that help put an end to the mess of the immigration system in the United States? I believe that instead of seeking a real solution, a strategy like DeSantis’ is shortsighted and would make the problem worse.

Article continues after advertisement

Yes, perhaps they are able to deport thousands, but as long as the immigration system is not thoroughly fixed, thousands more will continue to enter the United States. They can build as many walls as they like, but people in need will always manage to overcome those walls. They can do everything possible to debase the lives of millions of people who have been in the United States for years, and many would perhaps suffer, but the vast majority of those people would become more resilient and would continue to stay. Or, the U.S. government could even violate the sovereignty of Mexico with the excuse of a so-called “war against the cartels,” but that would only create more disorder and violence. This would be very similar to what happened with the so-called “war on drugs” that the US government launched more than fifty years ago, the negative results of which can still be felt.

The governor of Florida is in a fight to become the most anti-immigrant presidential candidate, while the other viable Republican candidate for the presidency, Donald J. Trump, seems to smile wryly, as if to say, “the number one hater here is me.” And, so far, it’s difficult to know who is actually more despicable out of these two characters.

A third option, an alternative to what the Republican side and the Democrat side offer, is that we must put an end, once and for all, to this immigration system that kills, persecutes, and violates people’s human rights on a daily basis. It is in the hands of the American people to shape a fair, inclusive and efficient immigration system. If all the tasks are left in the hands of politicians without ideology (those who are only interested in money, power and current fashion), the immigration system will continue to be just as chaotic as it is today.

And, just a question for the racist, xenophobic and anti-immigrant – what part of “immigrants are here to stay” don’t you understand?

Marco Dávila lives in Minneapolis with his family, and writes about immigration in his free time.

Want to add your voice? If you’re interested in joining the discussion, add your voice to the Comment section below — or consider writing a longer-form Community Voices commentary. (For more information about Community Voices, see our Submission Guidelines.)