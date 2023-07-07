The pursuit of happiness: A new paradigm for Minnesota’s engagement and retention

In a recent op-ed, I stumbled upon a rather disheartening perspective on our beloved Minnesota – one that seemed to resonate with a sentiment of dissatisfaction and disillusionment. My counterpoint aimed to shed light on the strength, resilience, and spirit that makes our state remarkable. However, the discourse triggered something in me that goes beyond defending our state’s honor. It compelled me to take a broader look at the concept of happiness, particularly in the realm of consumer engagement and service.

There is a common misconception within many organizations – the belief that satisfaction is the ultimate measure of success. If your customers or members are satisfied, surely that implies they are getting what they need from your service or product. However, this understanding falls short of a more profound, more impactful sentiment: happiness.

As we serve others, whether it’s in Minnesota or beyond, we must remember that our goal should not merely be to satisfy, but to make people genuinely happy. And this perspective should not only apply to statewide discourse but should permeate the fabric of our interactions with consumers, constituents and communities.

Satisfaction is about meeting expectations, while happiness signifies exceeding them. It’s about creating memorable experiences that delight consumers, turning routine transactions into meaningful interactions. The concept of happiness extends beyond the standard customer service narrative, contributing to an elevated level of consumer engagement and retention.

Let’s consider the depth of emotion involved. While satisfaction is an achievement, happiness is a celebration. A satisfied customer has their needs met; a happy one has their needs anticipated and surpassed. Happy consumers feel a deeper connection with your organization, fostering a relationship that goes beyond a mere transactional interaction.

Retention, the holy grail of customer service, is more achievable with happy consumers (in this case Minnesota being the product). They don’t just stick around; they become active participants in the growth and success of your organization. Happy consumers are more likely to share positive experiences and promote your brand, serving as voluntary brand ambassadors.

There’s also the aspect of feedback. We often view feedback as a problem-solving tool, utilized when things go awry. However, happy consumers can provide constructive feedback that can catalyze improvement and innovation, even when things are seemingly going well. Their commitment to your brand translates into a vested interest in its success, and their insights could be the catalyst for your next big breakthrough.

Prioritizing happiness demonstrates that your organization values consumer well-being, a sentiment that goes far beyond simple customer service. It’s about fostering a sense of community among your consumers, making them feel valued and important. In turn, this feeling contributes positively to your brand’s image and reputation.

From an analytical perspective, happiness serves as an excellent performance indicator. Are your engagement levels dipping? Perhaps it’s not a lack of satisfaction but a drop in happiness. Monitoring happiness levels can help preempt potential issues, allowing your organization to address them proactively rather than reactively.

The power of a happy consumer in promoting and growing your organization cannot be overstated. In our digital age, a positive tweet or an online review can reach hundreds, if not thousands of potential new consumers. Happiness begets happiness, creating a positive feedback loop that can lead to exponential growth.

Measuring happiness, while more complex than measuring satisfaction, can provide a goldmine of insights. It involves understanding your consumers on a deeper level – their needs, desires, experiences – and then tailoring your interactions to exceed their expectations. This could be through regular surveys, active communication, or innovative service delivery methods.

The pursuit of happiness, not just satisfaction, should be the new paradigm for consumer engagement and retention – whether in Minnesota or anywhere else in the world. By making happiness a core component of your organization’s philosophy, you create a lasting connection with consumers, going beyond the fleeting satisfaction of met expectations to the enduring joy of exceeded ones.

In essence, a happy consumer is not just a satisfied customer; they are your brand’s greatest advocate, your most reliable ambassador, and your most valuable resource. So, let’s shift our narrative from merely satisfying our consumers to making them truly happy. The consequences of this shift reach beyond our organizations and services – they foster happier communities and ultimately, a happier Minnesota.

This discourse is more than just an organizational strategy; it’s a perspective that can influence our societal discourse. As we defend and advocate for our communities, as I did for Minnesota, we must also aim for the happiness of those we serve. After all, isn’t a happier community what we all strive for?

The pursuit of happiness, though a journey filled with surprises and challenges, can lead to remarkable outcomes that surpass the mere satisfaction of meeting expectations. The results of this endeavor may indeed surprise and delight us, reinforcing the strength, resilience, and spirit of our communities, just like our beloved Minnesota.

Avi S. Olitzky, formerly a congregational rabbi, is president and principal consultant of Olitzky Consulting Group based in St. Louis Park, Minnesota.

