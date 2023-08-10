Florida’s SB 1718 does not provide solutions

The SB 1718 law that went into effect on July 1 in Florida, falls short of all expectations. It was tailored by mediocre politicians, just when an election is approaching that will be historic.

Although SB 1718 is presumed to be “strict” against those who “break the laws” of the United States, it is actually a reflection of the foolishness of anti-immigrant politicians who are trying to heal a great wound by putting Band-Aids on. Under the guise of “protecting” the people of Florida, conservatives are actually using their time harassing undocumented immigrants.

The proponents of this law boast that “human traffickers are being fought,” but that is a vile lie. In reality, what is behind SB 1718 is terrorizing the immigrant community and their families. In other words, this law does not solve anything whatsoever in the medium or long term. It does not contribute anything to actually fixing the current immigration system that – everyone will agree – has many defects.

One lesson this should teach us is that if the conservatives who happily passed it believed it would only affect immigrants, they were wrong. SB 1718 has an impact on all Floridians and Americans in general. Wherever there is an undocumented person, it does not necessarily mean that everyone in that family, home or workplace is undocumented. So, you can reach your own conclusions.

Article continues after advertisement

With the advent of SB 1718, all that is being accomplished is giving more power to the hate movement by feeding the anti-immigrant spirit. Racism and xenophobia are being magnified throughout the United States.

I believe it is time to move from small anti-immigrant laws towards a great pro-immigrant reform, something that works and actually does bring benefits to the entire United States. We need to start thinking about the approval of a far-reaching reform that includes all angles of migration and immigration, and not just taking a look at a tiny part of the issue like SB 1718 does in Florida.

Marco Dávila lives in Minneapolis with his family, and writes about immigration in his free time.

Want to add your voice? If you’re interested in joining the discussion, add your voice to the Comment section below — or consider writing a longer-form Community Voices commentary. (For more information about Community Voices, see our Submission Guidelines.)