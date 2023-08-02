Promise Fellow program bridges gap between students’ academic success and social-emotional wellbeing

The U.S. Surgeon General reported in his 2023 advisory “Our Epidemic of Loneliness and Isolation,” that the feelings of isolation and insularity that were already becoming apparent in American life have become exponentially worse because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the advisory, “Loneliness is far more than just a bad feeling – it harms both individual and societal health. It is associated with a greater risk of cardiovascular disease, dementia, stroke, depression, anxiety, and premature death … And the harmful consequences of a society that lacks social connection can be felt in our schools, workplaces, and civic organizations, where performance, productivity, and engagement are diminished.”

While loneliness pervades every American demographic group, it’s clear that young people have experienced significant trauma from the pandemic. School closures led to a cessation of social activities, extracurriculars and in-person classroom interaction and education.

This reality isn’t going to simply go away with the end of the pandemic. Its impact on the lives of young people, and society, will continue to be felt for decades. Barely removed from a global pandemic that nearly shut down our world, our nation’s young people are facing an epidemic of loneliness the likes of which we haven’t seen in modern times.

It’s why Minnesota Alliance with Youth’s (the Alliance) AmeriCorps Promise Fellow program is a tool that schools, educators and parents can use to support youth engagement and success.

In the 25 years since the Alliance placed its first Promise Fellows in schools, more than 2,200 Minnesotans from all walks of life have worked with young people as AmeriCorps Promise Fellows.

From the outset, Promise Fellows were tasked with delivering the “Five Promises” for youth set at the 1997 Presidents’ Summit for America’s Future:

Ongoing relationships with caring adults,

Safe places with structured activities during non-school hours,

A healthy start and future,

Marketable skills through effective education and

Opportunities to give back through community service.

For a quarter century, this unique program has been a critical presence in our state’s education system. Almost 183,000 students have benefitted from being supported by Promise Fellows; adults who become their advocates and allies. More than a tutor, Promise Fellows draw upon the Five Promises to provide support to students who may be disengaged or struggling with learning by providing personalized interventions that meet students’ individual needs and promote their skills, talents and interests.

This coupling of social emotional and academic support has only become more necessary in the wake of COVID-related learning disruptions. A 2022 Impact Study of the program showed significant attendance gains for students who were paired with Promise Fellows, finding that on average students who participated in the program attended an additional week, or roughly five more days, of school.

The consistency of a trusted adult at school creates a myriad of benefits. “I love that I am able to be a support system for my students, a safe space for them and, more importantly, someone they can trust to talk about the struggles and challenges they face,” said one recent Promise Fellow about their experience.

AmeriCorps, often referred to as the domestic Peace Corps, has a robust Minnesota presence. Through a portfolio of 16 AmeriCorps programs, administered by ServeMinnesota, nearly 2,000 AmeriCorps members answer the call to serve each year.

Minnesota Alliance with Youth is currently looking for partners to serve as host sites for Promise Fellows. A host site is typically a public or charter school that provides staff support to coordinate with a Promise Fellow in supporting a cohort of 30 middle or high schoolers.

We are also hiring Promise Fellows to serve for the 2023-24 school year. Members work one-on-one with students who are struggling using the proven Promise Fellow Model. They foster students’ unique talents, honor their voices, and help them prepare for graduation and beyond. In return, they receive modest compensation, access to an education grant of nearly $5,000 and build lifelong skills that come from making a difference in someone’s life.

To learn more about how Minnesota Alliance With Youth’s Promise Fellow Program is helping confront these challenges and to apply, go to www.mnyouth.net

Erich Mische is the executive director of Minnesota Alliance with Youth and Sarah Dixon is the founder of Minnesota Alliance with Youth.

