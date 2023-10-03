Immigration chaos won’t stop without comprehensive reform

The following is an editorial from the Mankato Free Press.

America’s broken immigration system took center stage in the recent political drama that nearly shut down much of the government.

A small contingent of House conservatives had for weeks said they’d let the government shut down unless immigration policy changes were part of a funding bill. In the end, a short-term funding plan was approved without the immigration language.

Until Congress passes meaningful and long-term immigration reform, the political dramas created by the current system will continue to play out, without providing Americans the needed reform that is desperately needed.

Since President Joe Biden took office, many Republican governors have taken to writing blistering letters to the administration blaming Biden for a border “crisis.”

But they know that the occasional surges in illegal immigration has gone on for decades, under administrations from both political parties.

Passing comprehensive immigration reform makes economic sense and would provide relief to all the states suffering the repercussions of the current system.

Businesses across southern Minnesota are keenly aware of the problems with our antiquated policies, as there are too few work visas for immigrants and the chaotic immigration system chokes off the ability of more migrants to legally access employment-based immigration.

There is only one way to end the cycle of the current immigration system and that is legislation that provides for more border security, gets more people into the workforce and creates a pathway to citizenship for the otherwise law-abiding people who had entered the country illegally in the past.

