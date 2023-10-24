Israel/Palestine: Let’s promote a shared story of tragedy

It has now been more than two weeks since the killing started in southern Israel. The confirmed reports of the Hamas-led violence on Saturday, Oct. 7, are clear examples of war crimes and crimes against humanity. The full impact of the reprisals by Israel are not yet known, but they are already dreadful.

In the face of this calamity, both Israelis and Palestinians are understandably advancing victim- and vengeance-filled narratives as the killing continues. Little good can come from such narratives. Instead, we might consider advancing a shared story of tragedy.

I borrow this idea from historian John W. Dower’s 1996 essay, “Three Narratives of Our Humanity,” about the decision to cancel a full-blown exhibition on the 50th anniversary of the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki scheduled to be held at the National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C.

Dower looked at how the U.S. and Japan understood their national experiences during World War II at the very end of the 20th century. For the United States, Dower suggests, WWII was widely understood though a narrative of triumph — an unambiguous victory of democratic forces over genocidal authoritarianism. For this argument to have resonance, the narrative of the end of war, if it takes us all the way to Aug. 6 and 9, 1945, must show the Enola Gay banking away after dropping the bomb, leaving behind a mushroom cloud. To maintain an unambiguous triumphal narrative, we cannot look under the mushroom cloud, because when we do our triumph becomes more complicated.

The Japanese, on the other hand, adopted a victim narrative due to their unique status as having been the only people subjected to atomic bombing. For the Japanese, WWII began on Aug. 6, 1945, and ended three days later, on Aug. 9. Ferocious Japanese campaigns in China, Korea, Vietnam, the Philippines, and the attack on Pearl Harbor, are made invisible, or fall into a murky past so that Japan can stand as a reminder of the fearsome power of atomic weapons.

For Dower, both nations constructed narratives inconsistent with the evidence and unable to address the unfathomable consequences of war in the modern age. In place of the interpretive frames of triumph and victim, Dower asks us to consider tragedy.

In the classical sense, tragedy is a trope that sets out terrible events and concludes with some sense of redemption. Tragedy is a frame that does not assign blame, recognizes the suffering of all involved in the drama, and allows for reconciliation when the story ends. Few among us do not see elements of tragedy in the long drama that is Israel and Palestine.

There is no hope for redemption or reconciliation with narratives of victimization, triumph or vengeance.

Can Israelis and Palestinians begin to embrace tragedy as an interpretive frame for understanding the events of the last 75 years? If they can, perhaps both sides might be able to hear each other’s pain, recognize each other’s needs, understand each other’s losses, and see each other’s humanity.

It seems unlikely that either Hamas or the Likud party will recover completely from this still unfolding tragedy. When the death and destruction ends, we must build a path forward that leads to peace, security, and justice for everyone in Israel and Palestine.

Jeff Kolnick is a professor of history at Southwest Minnesota State University.

