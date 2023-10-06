While most financial institutions will be closed on Oct. 9 for a national holiday, Columbus Day or Indigenous People’s Day, about 1,400 Minnesota credit union employees have decided not to take the day off.

For the past 10 years, credit unions have committed to volunteer their time and talents to spread kindness and serve their communities throughout the state on a day that could be a personal holiday.

As not-for-proﬁt institutions, credit unions have a financial and governance model that allows them to give back to their communities and provide an advantage to their members. Credit unions are built on service, so serving others on a holiday is the right thing to do.

​In 2013, St. Paul-based Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union hosted its first organization-wide Plus It Forward Day. The concept grew out of an employee-driven idea of what it meant to be a part of the community, to give back, and how credit unions could randomly spread kindness. To amplify the cooperative nature of the event, the Minnesota Credit Union Network assumed the coordination of credit union participation under the umbrella of CU Forward Day starting in 2017.

Ten years later, CU Forward Day has spread to seven additional states. It brings together credit union employees, members and partners to help community organizations and individuals by volunteering and spreading kindness.

Last year, employees from 66 credit unions and partnering organizations volunteered 13,000 hours across Minnesota, spending $300,000 to spread kindness as part of the one-day initiative.

For CU Forward 2023, one credit union is volunteering with Keystone Community Services in St. Paul to help with outdoor upkeep at the West 7th Community Center.

Another credit union will participate in the “Cooking Up Hope” program to provide and serve guests with dinner at the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge in Minneapolis.

And in Austin, one credit union is working with schools on the United Way Backpack Program, helping seniors with lawn work, and making blankets for the Mower County Success Closet.

We’re proud of our employees for their willingness to give up a day off to roll up their sleeves, do a little work and spread some kindness.

And anyone can join our effort. We encourage you to find a way to give back to your community or share an act of kindness, especially on Monday.

When you care about your community and the people, you help when and where you are needed. It’s the Minnesota spirit and the credit union commitment.

​Mara Humphrey is president and CEO of the Minnesota Credit Union Network. Dave Larson is president and CEO of Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union.

