We at MinnPost are proud to carry on a long tradition of publishing on our site opinion pieces written by Minnesotans on a variety of topics. And Cityscape, a column written by Bill Lindeke, an urban studies lecturer at the University of Minnesota and the author of multiple books on Twin Cities culture and history, remains a favorite among readers.

We hope YOU consider being a Community Voices contributor in 2024.

Here are the Cityscape and Community Voices pieces that attracted the most readers in 2023:

Article continues after advertisement

Want to add your voice? If you’re interested in joining the discussion, consider writing a Community Voices commentary or counterpoint. (For more information about Community Voices, see our Submission Guidelines.)