Donald Trump’s request that his trial for plotting to overthrow the result of the 2020 election be televised is another ironic and strange occurrence that is deeply connected with Minnesota jurisprudence.

The ex-president weighed in a couple of months ago with his request to allow television broadcasting of the trial, which was, at that time, scheduled for early March in federal court in the nation’s capital, a day after the Super Tuesday primaries in many states, including here in Minnesota. He was responding to an overture by the presiding judge, Tanya Chutkan, who solicited the government and Trump’s lawyers for their views about televising the proceeding, despite a long-standing rule of the federal judiciary barring use of video or audio devices within courtrooms or their immediate vicinities.

Meanwhile, a lot has happened since then, highlighted by a postponement of that proceeding while the U.S. Supreme Court considers whether to delay it further by taking up the former president’s claim that he is “absolutely immune” from criminal prosecution for election interference, including the Jan. 6 riot, because he was carrying out his “presidential duties.” Although a dubious proposition, which Judge Chutkan already has rejected, Special Counsel Jack Smith has made a preemptive strike and asked the high court to intervene and resolve that issue before trial, and the justices have agreed to consider whether to do so after the first of the year.

Additionally, the decision this week of the Colorado Supreme Court to ban the ex-president from the ballot in that state due to his being “engaged in insurrection” in violation of the 14th Amendment is likely headed to that tribunal, which may complicate and further delay the D.C. trial.

So, while those matters simmer, the prospect for televised proceedings in that case recedes to the sidelines. But the massive Georgia state court election conspiracy is slated to be televised, whenever that may occur, probably later this year.

The present hiatus provides an opportune occasion to review the issues surrounding the Trump trials and Minnesota’s linkage to them.

Camera concerns

The so-called “cameras in the courtroom” proscription, which dates back to 1946 and was reiterated in 1972, has traditionally barred nearly all televising of cases in federal courts from the Supreme Court down to the trial courts. Efforts by the media and others, including some murmurs in Congress, have failed to dent the denial of access embodied in Rule 53 of the Federal Judicial Code of Conduct, which expressly provides that judges “must” forbid live televised or broadcast proceedings.

However, there have been very limited pilot programs allowing televised proceedings in a few federal appellate tribunals, not those for Minnesota, along with some expansions of audio access to Supreme Court hearings during the COVID-19 pandemic, and allowance of audio broadcasting without visuals of Supreme Court hearings after they have concluded.

But, otherwise, federal courtrooms have been as hard for real-time broadcast media to access as Fort Knox is for gold bar seekers.

Particular parallels

The openness advocated by Team Trump, through his lawyers, is unusual in several particular respects, which have parallels to events here in Minnesota.

The state’s long-held aversion to the “cameras in-the-courtroom” movement, which has swept most of the nation in the past four-plus decades, gave way in 2021 to the trial of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for murder the previous year of George Floyd.

That televising and contemporaneous live-streaming of the trial, which resulted in his second-degree murder conviction, was initially proposed by Chauvin’s lawyers, an unusual and ironic overture because most criminal defendants unlike the ex-president, prefer barring televised proceedings. But the Chauvin legal team sought the opposite ostensibly to allow transparency, a stance opposed due to potential deterrent impact on prospective witnesses and jurors by the prosecutorial team, which convinced Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter Cahill to reject the defendant’s request and adhere to the long-standing Minnesota prohibition.

But a funny thing happened on the way to closure from cameras: The prosecution remained steadfastly opposed to televised proceedings and the defense joined the state’s opposition, but the judge flipped and allowed televising the trial overruling Chauvin’s change of heart.

The judge’s decision was predicated on the limited courtroom space available for the myriad local, national and international media covering the case and the need to accommodate family members and other onlookers, compounded by existing pandemic restrictions.

The televised trial, as everyone knows, went off with nary a hitch (except for one inconsequential prohibited glimpse of the jury). Its success promoted a second televised cop-killing trial of Kim Potter later in the year presided over by Judge Regina Chu for unintentional slaying of Dante Wright in an ill-advised tragic stop in Brooklyn Center, which resulted in a manslaughter conviction.

But the related criminal cases in both federal and state courts for the other three Minneapolis officers involved in the incident in front of the south Minneapolis food market were not televised in part due to lesser public interest and the subsiding of the pandemic.

The successful televising of the Chauvin and Potter cases prompted the state Supreme Court last March to loosen nearly absolute restrictions on televising criminal trials, which previously had been virtually prohibited, now giving judges more latitude to do so even over objections from the litigants, including criminal defendants. The court’s edict on March 15 brought Minnesota, a longtime hold-out against cameras in the courtroom, more closely in line with the vast number of states that allow televising state court proceedings, notwithstanding the proscription at the federal level.

Trump tracking

Tracking back to what may the first of a quartet of criminal proceedings against the ex-president, the likelihood of Judge Chutkan granting his request for an unprecedented televised federal trial seems slim.

The Federal Judicial Conference, which is presided over by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts and oversees protocols in the federal court system, has not endorsed the concept despite the enormous public interest and astronomical ratings it might garner, a potential bonanza for televising outlets with commercials interspersed during breaks and adjournments.

Additionally, some suspect that the former president’s professed reason opposing what his legal team misleadingly refers to as a “secret trial” is pretextual. His real purposes, rather than public enlightenment, may be to discourage participation by witnesses and, perhaps, willing jurors, as well as engage in the shenanigans that colored his recent New York civil corporate fraud trial.

Whatever her ruling, Judge Chutkan’s decision may be a precedent for the other pending federal Trump trials concerning the classified documents stashed at Mar a Lago, although two of them, the Georgia state court election manipulation case will be televised while the New York “hush money” trial apparently will not.

Televising Trump’s upcoming election case also may, if he is convicted, provide grounds for an appeal even though it was done at his request. Yet another irony in a series of legal proceedings replete with them.

So, when it comes to the Trump election interference case, to paraphrase the question posed melancholy Prince in Shakespeare’s Hamlet: “TV or not TV.”

Marshall H. Tanick is a constitutional and employment law attorney with the Twin Cities law firm of Meyer Njus Tanick.

