Guests will be coming; do you know where your gun and ammunition are?

Two high school students from Cooper High faced charges last month after bringing loaded semiautomatic weapons to school. Also recently, a heart-wrenching incident unfolded at a children’s birthday party in St. Paul, where an unsecured firearm claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy, leading to the arrest and charges against his 14-year-old brother. It’s a glaring reminder that negligent gun owners should bear the responsibility when tragedy strikes.

I became personally acquainted with the devastating impact of gun violence when my aunt, Shelley Joseph-Kordell, was killed in a shooting at the Hennepin County Government Center in 2003. Since that tragic day, my advocacy for gun reform and survivor rights has been unwavering.

Collaborating with individuals like Kristin Song, who lost her son Ethan to an unsecured firearm, we pushed for Ethan’s Law in Minnesota to enforce safe storage practices. However, faced with opposition from suburban and rural county sheriffs, progress has been slow.

Despite the simple and effective measures recommended by both the National Rifle Association and the National Shooting Sports Foundation — keeping guns unloaded, locked and separate from ammunition — resistance persists. In 2023, our efforts faced strong pushback, emphasizing the need for legislative courage.

Article continues after advertisement



Gun safes designed for secure storage are readily available, yet the grim reality remains: Guns continue to be the leading cause of death for American children and teens. With 4.6 million children living in homes with unlocked and loaded firearms, the urgency for responsible ownership cannot be overstated. Studies confirm that households practicing both firearm and ammunition lockup experience significantly lower risks of self-inflicted and unintentional injuries among children and teens.

During the coming holidays, children will be visiting friends and family. A simple question about gun ownership and storage could save lives. It’s time for our elected leaders to prioritize the safety of our communities and pass legislation that protects our children from preventable tragedies.

Rachael Joseph is the founder of Survivors Lead and lives in Minneapolis with her family.

Want to add your voice? If you’re interested in joining the discussion, consider writing a Community Voices commentary or counterpoint. (For more information about Community Voices, see our Submission Guidelines.)