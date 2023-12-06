History shows that language can dehumanize, incite — and lead to genocide

Julius Streicher was hanged on Oct. 16, 1946.

Although he was a Nazi, he had never shot anyone, killed anybody with poison gas, or used physical torture against innocent victims. His crime and his guilt, decided at the International Military Tribunal in Nuremburg, Germany, was to use words that incited violence and the murder of Jews.

He was a journalist — and a rabid and radical antisemite. Beginning in 1923, a full decade before Hitler actually came to power in Germany, Streicher began publishing a journal called Der Stürmer, meaning “The Attacker.” The sole aim of the paper was to spread antisemitic propaganda. In the first issue he wrote, “As long as the Jew is in the German [national] household, we will be Jewish slaves. Therefore he must go.”

The issues of the paper were filled with vitriol and hate. Jews were demeaned, defiled and blamed for the global depression, Germany’s defeat in World War I and the economic suffering throughout the country, trafficking and slavery of Christian children, and for sexually violating German women. Streicher’s depiction of Jews as subhuman and inhuman was ultimately blamed for conditions that brought about the Holocaust, the murders of 6 million Jewish men, women and children throughout Europe.

Half a century later, on Oct. 23, 2000, three Rwandans went on trial in what became known as “the media case” for incitement to genocide. The three — Jean-Bosco Barayagwiza, Ferdinand Nahimana and Hassan Ngeze — were ultimately convicted for “disseminating the message of hatred that seemed to incite the massacre of Tutsis by Hutus in 1994,” scholar Larry May has written. May notes that it is rare that there are prosecutions for incitement, but the Rwanda case was extreme because “grotesque caricatures in racist newspaper and broadcast appeals to participate in such killings marked the 1994 genocide.”

Like Streicher’s case 50 years earlier, the newspaper and radio broadcasts were disseminated nationally throughout Rwanda and described the targeted victims by “verminization, pathologization, demonization, and other forms of dehumanization, which can be considered incitement to genocide,” according to prosecutor Gregory Gordon.

Words matter, and words that lead to genocide matter greatly.

The word “genocide” did not exist before the mass atrocities of the Holocaust. The Polish Jewish scholar and jurist Raphael Lemkin, who lost 49 members of his extended family in the gas chambers at Auschwitz, in labor camps, on death marches, and to starvation and disease, believed that there had to be a word to describe the cataclysmic violence that was targeted toward a people. He coined the word genocide, using geno from the Greek meaning tribe or group or people, and cide from the Latin verb cidere, to kill.

Once he had the word, he wanted a means to prevent and to punish this crime of genocide. He wrote the Convention on the Prevention and the Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, which was ratified by the United Nations on Dec. 9, 1948, nearly 75 years ago.

Genocide is the world’s worst crime. In international law, it means “the intent to exterminate an entire group, defined by race, religion, ethnicity, or national origin.”

The Genocide Convention, as it is known, has been used to successfully prosecute perpetrators for atrocities committed in Rwanda, Cambodia, Guatemala, Iraq, Ethiopia, former Yugoslavia and elsewhere. Investigations and trials are underway today in many countries using universal jurisdiction and at the world’s two main courts, the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court, both in The Hague, Netherlands.

But it is not only the actual intent to exterminate a group that matters; the incitement to this crime matters equally, in what is called an inchoate, or preliminary, crime. The benefit to prosecuting incitement, even if genocide has not occurred, is that prosecuting incitement may likely act as a deterrent to genocide.

Building directly on the legal foundation of Julius Streicher’s case, “incitement to genocide” is included as a crime in the Genocide Convention.

In the European Union, a document passed in 2008 to combat racism and xenophobia prohibits public incitement and hatred against “persons of a different race, color, religion, or national or ethnic origin,” punishable by a prison sentence.

Last February, Russian journalist and television presenter Anton Krasovsky of the channel RT, formerly Russia Today, was sentenced in absentia by a Kyiv court to five years in prison for incitement to genocide, after calling for Ukrainian children to be burned alive or drowned.

Words matter today. The New York Times reported that on Oct. 7, the day Hamas attacked Israel, “the hashtag #HitlerWasRight appeared on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. Over the next month, more than 46,000 posts featured the hashtag, often alongside language that called for violence against Jews. At the same time, the hashtag #DeathtoMuslims also spiked on X and was shared tens of thousands of times, according to a review by the New York Times.”

In a recent Veterans Day speech, Trump called his opponents “vermin,” which drew a fierce response from historians and others because of its exact use by vicious dictators. This “verminization,” as Gordon labels it, dehumanizes the vulnerable targets and invites, and incites, discrimination.

Ruth Ben-Ghiat, a historian at New York University, said in an email to the Washington Post that “calling people vermin” was used effectively by Hitler and Mussolini to dehumanize people and encourage their followers to engage in violence.”

Words matter.

Ellen J. Kennedy, Ph.D., is executive director of World Without Genocide at Mitchell Hamline School of Law, St. Paul, where she is also an adjunct professor.

