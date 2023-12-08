Everybody deserves a home. Including felons.

For the past few months I’ve spent my Thursday afternoons traveling from Minneapolis to the Federal Correctional Institution in Waseca, Minnesota. There, I teach a course for women who are about to leave prison and reenter society — many of whom have been incarcerated for more than a decade.

As the president and CEO of Aeon, a nonprofit developer, owner and manager of almost 6,000 affordable homes in the Twin Cities area, what these women are likely to face after they are released is something I think about constantly. And it’s something I don’t see anyone else thinking about nearly enough.

Of all the challenges inmates will face immediately upon leaving prison, the most critical is securing safe, long-term affordable housing that will support their next chapter. Returning to a home or community they left can increase the chance of recidivism. They’ll face additional scrutiny and refusals from property managers. They often have little, if any, disposable funds to make first- and last-month rent payments.

In addition to all this, the supply of affordable housing in our community is severely limited and can be difficult to access, especially if you have not sought housing arrangements for years or even decades while in prison.

At Aeon, we work to ensure our properties are more accessible to people who have been incarcerated; however, the need for this type of housing far surpasses what we can currently supply.

At the same time, many are surprised to learn that, overall, prior criminal offenses don’t have a significant effect on the housing outcomes (like maintaining stable housing for over a year) of a person. A 2019 study done by the Wilder Foundation and initiated by Aeon, Beacon Interfaith Housing Collaborative, CommonBond Communities and Project for Pride in Living, shows that 11 of 15 identified criminal offense categories didn’t significantly affect housing outcomes of residents.

Every Thursday in Waseca, I’m trying to change the outcome for women leaving prison. During our classes, wide-ranging discussions include confronting misapprehensions and misunderstandings they’re likely to endure, as well as practical guidance on securing housing that will keep them on track to meet their goals upon release. This information about finding housing after prison is critical — especially because it can be nearly impossible to find a landlord who will rent to someone with a criminal record.

At Aeon, we believe everyone deserves a safe and stable home — and that goes for incarcerated folks, like the women in Waseca, too.

I know I don’t need to tell you that we are facing a housing crisis in every corner of our state. Supply and affordability are down, and demand and emergency need are up. Of the many things we need to do to address this crisis, let’s not forget those who are charting a new path and a better tomorrow. There are many ways our team helps residents secure housing and I’m proud that this is one more opportunity to help.

We all make mistakes in our lives, and these women have served their time. The honesty and openness of the inmates to examine and discuss where they are physically and mentally with an emphasis toward a better future makes me feel honored to work with them.

Eric Anthony Johnson is president and CEO of Aeon, in Minneapolis.

