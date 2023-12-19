Minnesota’s big step in the right-to-repair direction

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed the Digital Fair Repair Act into law as part of an omnibus appropriations bill, and it goes into effect on July 1, 2024. The law requires manufacturers to allow anyone, including consumers or third-party repair shops, to buy the parts and tools necessary to repair their electronic equipment.

The bill covers products sold on or after July 1, 2021, and the manufacturers must provide the parts or repair equipment within 60 days from the day they have been requested, together with the necessary documentation and special tools (if required) for the process.

It’s a big step for consumers to take back ownership of their devices, but inexplicably, the rules exclude essential categories such as game consoles, medical devices, motor vehicles and farming equipment.

Although we’re moving in the right direction, according to a recent consumer poll, 67% of respondents still need to learn about right-to-repair laws or if they apply to them, although 57% think everyone should be able to repair their electronic devices.

A direct consequence of the law is that even if you don’t have the skills to repair your device, you can still go to the nearest repair shop instead of going through the traditional route and looking for a licensed one. For Minnesotans, that means returning to the old days when you went to the repair shop at the corner and fixing your electronics on the spot. However, the 60-day rule may mean that the repair will take longer, defeating the purpose of the law.

Nevertheless, the move will also help the circular economy because more repair shops can act as part resellers and recycling centers. Repairing the electronics and prolonging their lifespan will eventually lead to less e-waste, which is also a massive concern for environmental protection.

By the end of 2023, we will produce 8 kg of e-waste per person, totaling 61.3 million tonnes, and only 17.4% of this waste is collected and recycled correctly. Electronic devices contain toxic elements such as mercury, cadmium, beryllium and lead that contaminate the elements and expose us to serious health risks.

We also must recognize the possible unexpected consequences of right-to-repair legislation in Minnesota. While its goal might be to switch the power to the consumers and their rights, the manufacturers will also have to change their production processes.

On one hand, there’s the risk of repair shops performing substandard repairs that ultimately may affect the manufacturer’s brand. On the other hand, while the bill will probably lower the repair bills for consumers, it might drive up the electronics devices prices because the manufacturers are forced to change their products to comply with the legislation. Protecting the data security of the consumer is another concern because, in contrast to the manufacturer-licensed centers, the corner repair shops might treat this matter loosely.

It’s important to look at the big picture as well. Minnesota is not the first state to pass a right-to-repair bill, with New York, California, Colorado and Massachusetts already on board. However, the legislation differs substantially from one state to another.

In California, for instance, the bill mentioned explicitly a three- to seven-year period in which you can ask for parts to fix your electronic devices, while in Minnesota, we only see a term for sending them to the consumer or repair shop.

Usually, manufacturers offer a two-year warranty for products such as laptops that you can extend sometimes. Therefore, if you buy a laptop in Minnesota, after its warranty expires, you might not find any replacement parts for that device. The manufacturer might be unable to supply it because it simply doesn’t manufacture it anymore.

In the Minnesota and California right-to-repair laws, game consoles are excluded from the electronics category due to the fear that consumers might ask for parts to jailbreak their devices and use them for piracy. In the homolog New York law, the bill includes game consoles but, in exchange, allows manufacturers to sell ensembles instead of individual parts.

Right to repair is fundamental for all U.S. consumers, and it needs a unified approach, not a state-oriented bill influenced by different manufacturers’ lobbying.

We have to start somewhere, and the bottom line is that passing the Digital Fair Repair Act in Minnesota and bringing it to the center of the debate is a good first step in the right direction, but this will be a long journey until we reach that win-win situation we all strive for.

Vlad Turiceanu is editor-in-chief at windowsreport.com, an independent online publication that covers Microsoft’s Windows platform. He is based in Romania.

