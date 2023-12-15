My mom’s agonizing death shows need for peaceful dying option in Minnesota

My mom was the rare person who took the time to actually see and hear everyone who crossed her path, from the grocery store clerk who handed her a shopping cart, to the receptionist checking her in for a doctor’s appointment. She took time to greet, interact, listen and express her sincere gratitude for the service they provided. Yet, sadly, when it came to her own life, she often felt unheard and unseen — and like she had very little power to make decisions in many aspects of her life.

She advocated all of her adult life for the ability to die peacefully, when that time came. I recall numerous times being at a doctor’s appointment with her and she would bring up medical aid in dying with her doctor. “You know what I would want,” she would say to her doctor, “I want to die on my own terms, I don’t want to suffer in pain when we know death is inevitable.”

In February of 2022, we found our mom on the floor of her apartment. She went by ambulance to the emergency room. Within a day we found out she had cancer and it had spread everywhere, with no chance of survival. Hospice care was advised and we were told she had days to weeks to live. At that point, had it been available, my mom would have opted for medical aid in dying. The end was near and all that was left was more pain and suffering.

Many of us, who have not been through this experience, imagine hospice to be a peaceful time where we say our goodbyes to loved ones, reflect on our life and our memories, until we quietly slip away holding the hands of those we cherish. Sadly, this could not have been further from the truth for my mom. For our family, hospice turned out to be a time of tremendous suffering, pain, trauma and sadness.

Article continues after advertisement

Within a couple of days of being admitted to a hospice facility, my mom struggled to talk, move, eat or drink. Her pain continued to increase and the hospice staff tried, within the limits of the law, to manage her pain.

A few days into hospice, we were told that the signs were there that she was nearing the end. We thought, ‘Thank God, her suffering is over.” Unfortunately, from there, it was another FOUR weeks before she finally passed away. Four weeks with no food or water, four weeks of begging and pleading with medical staff to address my mom’s suffering, four weeks of a living hell for her and for us all.

What we lived through during those weeks can only be described as inhumane. Situations such as eating your lunch while watching your mom literally decompose in front of you, her body convulsing while you take notes on the timing of those convulsions so you have proof that she is suffering and can advocate for more medication, became our “normal” daily routine.

If only we could have held out hope that she was not conscious during this needlessly painful process, but sadly, we would see signs that she was still, at times, aware and suffering. At this point, the doctors, nurses and hospice staff were also at a loss.

Witnessing and experiencing what my family did left lifelong scars. We were not able to truly grieve, mourn, honor and remember my mom after she passed because the trauma of what we had lived haunted us and was all-consuming. We could not separate these very painful memories from the memory of our beloved mom. We still live with deep, lifelong scars. Our mom should not have had to suffer like that and neither should we.

That’s why I am so grateful that a medical aid-in-dying bill will be introduced in the Minnesota Legislature this session. Polling shows nearly three out of four Minnesota voters (73%) also support medical aid in dying legislation.

Having a voice and a say in how you live and in how you die should be an option for all Minnesotans. This is not about politics. It is about humanity and compassion.

Françoise Willems-Shirley and her family moved to Minnesota from the Netherlands in 1976. She is a retail, e-tail and communications entrepreneur, is married with two adult sons and lives in Hopkins. Her mother died in March 2022.

Want to add your voice? If you’re interested in joining the discussion, consider writing a Community Voices commentary or counterpoint. (For more information about Community Voices, see our Submission Guidelines.)