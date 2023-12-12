Two weeks of COP28 conclude, while the world lives with the reality of climate change every day of every week

At face value, Minneapolis and New Orleans do not seem to have a lot in common. Minneapolis has an average high of 27 degrees this time of year, whereas New Orleans peaks at a toasty 65 degrees. Annually, Minneapolis residents navigate a whopping 55 inches of snow, a fraction of which would leave my city of New Orleans paralyzed.

As an activist dedicated to urban renewal and equity, I realize that the fates of our two cities are integrally linked. The vast Mississippi River, running a total of 2,350 miles, starts at Lake Itasca, 317 miles from Minneapolis. It ends in my hometown of New Orleans, where it then flows into the Gulf of Mexico. And the Mississippi River, like the sites that mark its beginning and end, is suffering from the effects of climate change.

Due to upstream drought in Minnesota and other northern states, for the second year in a row, the Mississippi River has had a record low level. As a result, salt water from the Gulf is entering the Mississippi River, the primary source of New Orleans drinking water. Increasingly, our water is becoming undrinkable.

The past two weeks climate change has taken center stage at the United Nations Conference of Parties (COP28), meeting in the United Arab Emirates. This conference brings together stakeholders from almost every country in the world to discuss threats and potential solutions to the climate crisis. Participants, many of whom are diplomats and world leaders, have spent hours in theoretical discussions about the impacts of climate change on the rest of the world. The mayors of New Orleans and of Burnsville are both in attendance.

For Minnesotans and New Orleanians, and the 2 million people who get their drinking water from the Mississippi, the climate crisis is a daily reality. We are bearing the burden of the world’s struggle with climate change and the world’s failure to do anything about it. In New Orleans, the effects of climate change seem most raw and visible; however, eventually the effects will be more widespread. Minnesota is already seeing changes in its lakes, wildlife population and wetlands.

While it is ultimately up to individual countries to implement climate change initiatives at their own pace, the COP28 offers opportunities for discussions of innovative and ambitious approaches. These are important and necessary. However, both on an international level and here in the United States, we have to make sure the most vulnerable communities are not forgotten. Climate change affects people of lower socioeconomic status disproportionately, yet often they are not engaged in discourse about the solutions, and in some cases are adversely affected by them.

“Climate Gentrification” occurs as jurisdictions invest in resources either in preparation for climate change or in the aftermath of a climate calamity. As money is poured in to improve neighborhoods or make them more energy efficient, they become more attractive to higher-income residents, and vulnerable communities are pushed out. It happened after Katrina. In the aftermath of the hurricane, New Orleans demolished low-income housing developments, particularly those closest to downtown, and redeveloped the areas as mixed-income housing. Residents that once lived in these areas were displaced farther east in the city, which meant longer drive times, a lost sense of community, and concentrated areas of increased violence. In Minnesota, where weather often reaches extreme conditions, climate change has a particularly large impact on people who cannot afford the necessary home adaptations to deal with weather threats.

In an effort to combat some of the inequities that environmental threats pose to vulnerable communities, the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently opened its Office of Environmental Justice and External Civil Rights. However, like the COP28, this office has limited authority. There is no legislation that requires local jurisdictions to implement the office’s suggested programs to promote environmental justice. It is up to state and city governments to make environmental justice a priority.

We must make sure that marginalized communities are not ignored in the discussions about climate change at the COP28, at the EPA or in local discussions. Climate discussions should not be limited to idealistic discussions in a faraway locale, but concrete initiatives that improve our everyday lives.

Monique Brown is a New Orleans, Louisiana resident. She is the founder and principal consultant of Well Placed LLC and a senior Atlantic Fellow for Health Equity. The views expressed here are her own.

